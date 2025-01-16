Featured

Rockets Still View Jalen Green as Potential Max Player

Mathew Huff
The Houston Rockets still view Jalen Green as a player with max potential. He inked a three-year, $106 extension with the team before the season. Despite inconsistent play to start the year, Green has been on a scoring tear as of late. As a result, the organization remains hopeful he can eventually emerge as an All-Star talent. 

“They hedged a lot,” said Tim MacMahon of how the Rockets handled Green’s contract. “The reaction on that contract around the league was ‘Hey, that looks like a contract that’s designed to be salary filler in a trade.’ That was the reaction around the league.

“Talking to people in Houston, they said ‘Hey, we’re not sure this guy’s going to be a star, but we think he can. We’re certainly open to that possibility.’ They told me at the time, and they’ve been consistent with it: ‘We hope he turns down that player option and we’re maxing him out at that point. We hope he puts us in a position where is a max player and we’ll be happy to pay him.'”

Jalen Green is only 22 years old and is showing he was a high lottery pick for a reason.  

Houston Rockets Still High on Jalen Green 

Jalen Green’s Impact 

Green’s potential is unquestioned. Over the past five games, he is tallying 31.6 points per game. His efficiency has also improved this season. Thus far, Green is averaging an effective field goal percentage of 50.8 percent which ties his current career-high mark in this regard. On top of this, the former second overall pick is also posting totals of 21.0 points, 4.4 total rebounds per game, and an offensive rating of 111 which is another career-best. Green has become an integral part of this Houston Rockets core and it is becoming more and more obvious why the team has no desire to make any significant trades. 

Houston Rockets One of the Top Teams in the Western Conference This Year

The Rockets are proving that patience and building through the draft does work out for NBA teams. After a rough few years after dealing away James Harden, the Rockets have accumulated great young talent paired with some savvy free agent signings. The result? A top-three seed in the Western Conference this season. If Houston continues to build around this current core which features the likes of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, a possible title or two could be in the organization’s future. 

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

