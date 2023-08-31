The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. In the co-main event, we have the former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas moving up in weight to take on one of the surging contenders in the women’s flyweight division Manon Fiorot. Namajnuas is coming off of a very controversial split decision loss to Carla Esparza which lost her the strawweight championship. As for Fiorot, she is riding a 10-fight winning streak with five straight wins in her UFC career coming into the highest-profile matchup of her career.

In Namajunas’ last fight, she lost a very controversial split decision to Carla Esparza which ultimately lost her the strawweight championship. She walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000, with a promotional bonus she walked away with an estimated $542,000

Rose Namajunas’ Net Worth

Rose Namajunas has been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $1.7 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Rose Namajunas has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth fighting for Invicta FC before making her appearance on The Ultimate Fighter in 2014.

Rose Namajunas’ UFC Record

Rose Namajunas holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 11-5 which includes 2 wins by knockout and 5 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 9-4 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Paris.

Rose Namajunas’ Next Fight

Rose Namajunas will fight surging flyweight contender Manon Fiorot in a 3-round co-main event fight this Saturday at UFC Paris. This fight will be held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Rose Namajunas (+170) making her the small underdog in this matchup.

Rose Namajunas’, Height, Weight, Husband

Rose Namajunas fights out of Arvada, Colorado but is originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She is happily married to her husband Pat Berry.

Age: 31

31 Born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Height: 5’5″

5’5″ Weight: 125 pounds

125 pounds Reach: 65″

65″ Coach/Trainer: Pat Berry

