Russell Westbrook Denies Recent Jersey Number Report

Over the past few days, rumors have circulated about Russell Westbrook and Christian Braun. There was a report saying Westbrook asked Braun for his jersey number, the number zero. It was said that Braun was asked to give up his jersey number but didn’t “budge.” Westbrook wore zero during this time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers. He wore the number four during his lone season with the Washington Wizards. Despite this report, Westbrook cleared the air and made it known nothing ever transpired between he and the former Kansas Jayhawk.

“Let’s please leave our young star alone,” Westbrook said on his Instagram story, per CBS Sports. “CB and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn’t want (to) inquire about or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number.”

Westbrook also wore zero during his UCLA days. He will wear the number four with the Denver Nuggets which belonged to Hunter Tyson last season. For Westbrook, there is also hidden meaning behind four as he said back in 2017.

“My favorite number has always been four because that’s the number of people in my family — my little brother, my mom and my dad,” Westbrook said, per Sporting News. “My family is always with me for every milestone. Even if they aren’t there physically, I talk to them before and after each game and I know they are watching and with me in spirit. There is not one person in my family that pushed me more than another, they all push me and they all have had an impact on me.”

Westbrook is still chasing a ring, something he hopes to accomplish with the Denver Nuggets this coming season.

Can Russell Westbrook be a Positive for Denver?

Westbrook is expected to be the Sixth Man off the bench for Denver. Remember, he finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. The Nuggets do not need the former MVP to be “prime Westbrook.” What they need is for him to provide solid minutes in short phases in order to provide the starters necessary rest. A facet Denver lacked at times last year. The good news for the Nuggets is that it seems as if Westbrook has accepted this new role at this stage of his career. As a result, he could be a better fit with Denver than people originally expected. For Russell Westbrook, the Nuggets could be his last legitimate chance to win a championship.