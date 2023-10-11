Nuggets Exercise Third Year Option for Christian Braun

The Denver Nuggets are deciding to exercise the 2024-25 third-year option for Christian Braun. During that season, he will be under contract for $3.1 million. Braun was an integral rookie for the Nuggets last season and his play did not go unnoticed by head coach, Michael Malone. Malone even trusted him enough to give him meaningful minutes during the NBA Finals. Braun is expected to play a larger role coming off Denver’s bench this season as their sixth man and the organization has high hopes for the kid.

Denver Nuggets Exercise 24-25 Option for Christian Braun

Christian Braun’s Impact

Christian Braun is simply a winner. He is the fifth player in NBA history to win back-to-back NCAA and NBA titles. Not to mention, he also won a state title in high school. Braun has always been a defensive specialist and usually takes on the responsibility of guarding the opponent’s better perimeter players. He is still raw offensively, but that facet will become refined in time as he continues his NBA career. Do not forget, during the NBA Finals, Braun was in the running on the NBA Finals MVP ladder and helped turned the tide in game three once he entered the game.

While many of Christian Braun’s numbers may not jump out at you, he is a player you have to see play to truly understand his impact, especially on the defensive end of the floor. His energy and hustle alone are a major reason for his extended role during the playoffs last season. This season, expect a larger role for Christian Braun and even an improved offensive repertoire.

His Projected Role for This Season

While the Denver Nuggets did lose Bruce Brown in free agency, the hope is that Christian Braun can step up and fill those shoes. If Braun takes a step forward in terms of his offensive game, then the Nuggets’ second unit should still be solid enough during the non-Nikola Jokic minutes. With other young players waiting to take a step forward such as Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji, Denver is expecting the youth of this team to carry the second unit as they get ready to defend their title.

Braun can play either the point or shooting guard position making him a versatile weapon coming off the bench. Christian Braun is already a scrappy defender, but if he can develop a consistent jump shot, it will benefit both his young career and the Nuggets’ title chances in a great way.

