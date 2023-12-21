NFL News and Rumors

Saints vs. Rams: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)

Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off at SoFi Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the best player props for the Saints vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Saints vs. Rams: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Saints vs. Rams: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Kyren Williams Over 19.5 Carries (-136)

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) breaks down field against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 26, 2023.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are the most important offensive players on the Rams. However, running back Kyren Williams is the engine of the offense.

The Rams are 6-4 when Williams plays, including 3-1 since returning from injury in Week 12. These are Williams’ rushing numbers over the past three games:

  • Week 15 vs. Commanders – 27 carries for 152 yards and 1 touchdown
  • Week 14 vs. Ravens – 25 carries for 114 yards
  • Week 13 vs. Browns – 21 carries for 88 yards and 1 touchdown
  • Week 12 vs. Cardinals – 16 carries for 143 yards

The Rams are 4-1 when Williams gets 20+ carries. The Rams face a Saints defense that allows the ninth most rushing yards per game (126.4). Look for the Rams to give Williams over 20 carries to exploit the Saints’ rush defense.

Bet on Kyren Williams Over 19.5 Carries (-136) at BetOnline

Alvin Kamara Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having a tremendous season as a pass-catcher.

Among all running backs, Kamara ranks first in receptions (68), first in targets (78), and third in receiving yards (446). Kamara is the only running back with a 20% target share. Also, Kamara missed the first three games of the season.

The Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL at defending running backs out of the backfield, allowing a league-best 20.29 yards per game.

However, Kamara’s high volume is too good to pass up. Therefore, the Saints running back hits the over for his receiving yards.

Bet on Alvin Kamara Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-130) at BetOnline
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Rams Saints
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
