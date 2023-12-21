Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off at SoFi Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the best player props for the Saints vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Saints vs. Rams: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Saints vs. Rams: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Kyren Williams Over 19.5 Carries (-136)

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are the most important offensive players on the Rams. However, running back Kyren Williams is the engine of the offense.

The Rams are 6-4 when Williams plays, including 3-1 since returning from injury in Week 12. These are Williams’ rushing numbers over the past three games:

Week 15 vs. Commanders – 27 carries for 152 yards and 1 touchdown

Week 14 vs. Ravens – 25 carries for 114 yards

Week 13 vs. Browns – 21 carries for 88 yards and 1 touchdown

Week 12 vs. Cardinals – 16 carries for 143 yards

The Rams are 4-1 when Williams gets 20+ carries. The Rams face a Saints defense that allows the ninth most rushing yards per game (126.4). Look for the Rams to give Williams over 20 carries to exploit the Saints’ rush defense.

Alvin Kamara Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having a tremendous season as a pass-catcher.

Among all running backs, Kamara ranks first in receptions (68), first in targets (78), and third in receiving yards (446). Kamara is the only running back with a 20% target share. Also, Kamara missed the first three games of the season.

The Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL at defending running backs out of the backfield, allowing a league-best 20.29 yards per game.

However, Kamara’s high volume is too good to pass up. Therefore, the Saints running back hits the over for his receiving yards.