Saints vs. Rams Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10)

The New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Los Angeles Rams (7-7) will kick off Week 16 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football. Below, explore our same game parlay for Saints vs. Rams.

Saints vs. Rams Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Saints vs. Rams Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+475): Alvin Kamara Over 33.5 Receiving Yards, Cooper Kupp Over 74.5 Receiving Yards, Rams Over 24.5 Total Points

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker
Oct 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) during the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara deserves a “WR” tag next to his name.

Kamara has been a monster out of the backfield all season. Despite missing the first three games of the season, Kamara leads all running backs in receptions (68) and targets (78). Kamara is also third in receiving yards with 446.

The Rams are proficient at stopping pass-catching running backs, allowing under 21 receiving yards per game to opposing RBs. However, Kamara has hit the over on his receiving yards in nine of the last 11 games. Kamara makes it 10 for 12 on Thursday night.

Cooper Kupp has been battling ankle injuries for most of the year, which would explain his low numbers. However, Kupp may be turning the corner back to elite status.

Kupp’s numbers in the past two games:

  • Week 15 – 8 receptions on 8 targets for 111 yards and 1 touchdown
  • Week 14 – 8 receptions on 10 targets for 115 yards and 1 touchdown

Marshon Lattimore is out for the Saints. Furthermore, Kupp has a chance to do damage in the slot because 49% of wide receiver receptions against the Saints have come through the slot (via Sharp Football Analysis).

Look out for a vintage 100+ yards and 1+ touchdown game from Kupp.

Though their records are the same, the Rams are playing better football than the Saints, especially on offense. Los Angeles has scored at least 28 points in four straight games.

While the Saints allow less than 20 points per game (19.1), New Orleans has benefited from the second-easiest schedule in the NFL. When the Saints have played good quarterbacks, like Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence or Detroit’s Jared Goff, they have allowed over 30 points.

The Rams continue their offensive hot streak and surpass 24.5 points.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
