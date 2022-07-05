Sam Hauser re-signs with Celtics on three-year, $6 million deal

Sam Hauser has agreed to re-sign with the Celtics on a three-year, $6 million deal. Hauser’s minimum salary for this contract is set at $5,658,206. According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, head coach Ime Udoka wants to give the forward more playing time next season.

“Internally, there’s real optimism that Hauser can become a regular rotation player next season,” explained Himmelsbach. “The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed.”

Three days ago, the team also signed Danilo Gallinari. Of course, Gallinari was traded to the Spurs — along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick — and the Hawks received Jock Landale and Dejounte Murray.

Then, Gallinari was waived by the Spurs and Landale was traded to the Suns. Anyway, in a total of 26 games played in the 2021-22 NBA season, Hauser averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

NBA betting picks, news, sports betting content and rumors are under the tab above.

Sam Hauser works to improve for his NBA sophomore season

On Mar. 28, in the Celtics’ 115-112 overtime loss against the Raptors, the forward scored a then season-high 10 points in 21 minutes played. He also shot 4-for-6 from the field and amassed five rebounds.

Additionally, in the Celtics’ 127-121 loss to the Bucks on Apr. 7, Hauser scored a career-high 11 points in 18 minutes of action. He finished 3-for-4 from downtown. The undrafted rookie was signed to a two-way contract with the Celtics on Aug. 13, 2021.

Moreover, on Feb. 13, the forward’s two-way contract was converted into a standard contract. While playing with the Maine Celtics in the NBA G League, Sam Hauser averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 10 games played. He started in eight games for Maine last season.

After the front office declined Hauser’s $1,563,518 team option for the 2022-23 season, analysts began to speculate that G.M. Brad Stevens wanted older talent. Now, the Celtics are better off with both Hauser and Gallinari. The forward turns 25 this December.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

Danilo Gallinari is a solid addition for perimeter shooting

In the 2021-22 season, Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 66 games played. Also, he shot 43.4% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range. While playing with the Hawks last season, in their 117-112 loss to the Pelicans on Mar. 20, Gallinari scored a season-high 27 points in 41 minutes played.

Furthermore, Gallinari is 6’10” and weighs about 240 lbs. If Hauser improves in his second season and Gallinari continues to average double-digit points per game, the Celtics could be an even better team next season. He became one of the best veteran forwards available for 3-point shooting after the Spurs waived him. Gallinari turns 34 in August.

Other news stories and rumors related to Sam Hauser or Danilo Gallinari are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.