San Francisco 49ers fans hoping to see Brock Purdy in the team’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders may be disappointed.

Purdy will not be playing, but Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that the other two quarterbacks on the roster will be.

Trey Lance is expected to get the start and play the first half of the game.

Sam Darnold will take the reins in the second half.

#49ers QB’s Trey Lance will play the 1st Half and Sam Darnold will play the 2nd half Vs #Raiders. Who do you think will perform better & PREDICT THEIR STAT LINES?👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/XDhmtYC3T2 — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) August 12, 2023

Purdy has reportedly struggled a bit in joint practices with the Raiders, throwing three interceptions.

Given his elbow surgery happened in mid-March and he has exceeded the recovery timeline, it may take time (and more reps) for him to get back into the groove.

Update: #49ers QB Brock Purdy has has thrown 3 INTs already in joint practice vs the #Raiders. (h/t @grantcoh, @AryePulli) pic.twitter.com/FVj4kEmRgG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2023

The 49ers are a team that thrives on quarterback drama so if Purdy is not ready for Week 1, either Lance or Darnold could assume the QB1 roster spot until he does.

Despite Purdy’s rustiness, there is no reason to believe that he is not the apparent QB1 unless his health dictates otherwise.

Kyle Shanahan on if Brock Purdy is looking like his old self: “…He’ll get there but we’re not worried about Brock. Brock’s the real deal, he knows how to play…”#49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/4AbhyB8JgM — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) August 3, 2023

The 49ers take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, August 13 at 4:00 PM EDT.

