San Francisco 49ers Name Trey Lance Starting QB For Preseason Game Against Las Vegas Raiders

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers fans hoping to see Brock Purdy in the team’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders may be disappointed.

Purdy will not be playing, but Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that the other two quarterbacks on the roster will be.

Trey Lance is expected to get the start and play the first half of the game.

Sam Darnold will take the reins in the second half.

Purdy has reportedly struggled a bit in joint practices with the Raiders, throwing three interceptions.

Given his elbow surgery happened in mid-March and he has exceeded the recovery timeline, it may take time (and more reps) for him to get back into the groove.

The 49ers are a team that thrives on quarterback drama so if Purdy is not ready for Week 1, either Lance or Darnold could assume the QB1 roster spot until he does.

Despite Purdy’s rustiness, there is no reason to believe that he is not the apparent QB1 unless his health dictates otherwise.

The 49ers take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, August 13 at 4:00 PM EDT.

49ers NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
