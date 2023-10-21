San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been officially ruled out of the Week 7 Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Samuel suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and he is expected to be on the sidelines for a few weeks until it heals.
In addition to missing the Vikings game, the 49ers have indicated that he will also miss the Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Debo Samuel will be out a while with a small fracture in his shoulder🙏🏾. He could return after their Wk 10 bye!
— Tipp Major (@tippmajor) October 21, 2023
The 49ers have a Week 9 bye which gives him a little more time to heal before hopefully returning to the starting roster in Week 10 against Jacksonville.
In 2023, Samuel has 20 catches for 302 yards, 1 receiving touchdown, and 1 rushing touchdown.
Brock Purdy to Deebo Samuel for the back-shoulder touchdown 🙌pic.twitter.com/MnVO7M6zxJ
— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 22, 2023
Samuel, 27, out of the University of South Carolina, was the No. 36 overall pick of the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.
He has enjoyed great success being a dual threat in the 49ers offense.
In addition to being selected for the 2021 Pro Bowl, Samuel holds the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver in a single season with eight in 2022.
The 49ers have plenty of offensive weapons, but Samuel’s presence will be missed on the field.
