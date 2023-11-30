NFL News and Rumors

Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers

Week 13 starts with a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the best player props for the Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Geno Smith Under 229.5 Passing Yards (-118)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been tough sledding for Geno Smith this season. The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year has regressed in nearly every statistical category.

After a 5-2 start, the Seahawks have lost three of their last four games. Smith has thrown for 233 yards or less in those three losses, including two starts of less than 180.

Smith draws a tough matchup against the Cowboys’ second-ranked passing defense (167.2 yards/game). Smith has only hit the over on his passing prop in five of 11 games.

Even though the Seahawks will likely follow a negative game script, the Cowboys’ defense should give Smith fits all night, resulting in the under on his passing prop.

Bet on Geno Smith Under 229.5 Passing Yards (-118) at BetOnline

Seattle Over 1.5 Field Goals (-106)

Points could be at a premium for Seattle, with Dallas allowing 12.0 points per game at home.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is 80% on field goals in 2023. Myers has hit at least two field goals in three straight games. The Seahawks kicker has at least two field goal attempts in 9/11 games.

Because of Dallas’ elite defense, the Seahawks will look to get on the scoreboard by any means necessary, meaning they could settle for multiple field goals.

Bet on Seattle Over 1.5 Field Goals (-106) at BetOnline
Topics  
Cowboys NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Joe Flacco

Are The Cleveland Browns Entering The QB1 Joe Flacco Era?

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), on injured reserve
Jets Open Aaron Rodgers’ Practice Window: When Will QB Play Again?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Dolphins’ Safety Jevon Holland’s Pick-Six Costs TCL $1 million in Free TVs
Dolphins’ Safety Jevon Holland’s Pick-Six Costs TCL $1 million in Free TVs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney
2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC and NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 13
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers owner david tepper speaks on state of team (1)
Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Speaks On State Of Struggling NFL Franchise In Need Of New Coach
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Bradley Cooper
WATCH: Bradley Cooper Prioritizes A Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Over His Current Film’s Success
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top