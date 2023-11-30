Week 13 starts with a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the best player props for the Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Geno Smith Under 229.5 Passing Yards (-118)

It’s been tough sledding for Geno Smith this season. The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year has regressed in nearly every statistical category.

After a 5-2 start, the Seahawks have lost three of their last four games. Smith has thrown for 233 yards or less in those three losses, including two starts of less than 180.

Smith draws a tough matchup against the Cowboys’ second-ranked passing defense (167.2 yards/game). Smith has only hit the over on his passing prop in five of 11 games.

Even though the Seahawks will likely follow a negative game script, the Cowboys’ defense should give Smith fits all night, resulting in the under on his passing prop.

Seattle Over 1.5 Field Goals (-106)

Jason Myers WALKED IT OFF for the Seattle Seahawks 👏 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XQjdkKNApM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2023

Points could be at a premium for Seattle, with Dallas allowing 12.0 points per game at home.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is 80% on field goals in 2023. Myers has hit at least two field goals in three straight games. The Seahawks kicker has at least two field goal attempts in 9/11 games.

Because of Dallas’ elite defense, the Seahawks will look to get on the scoreboard by any means necessary, meaning they could settle for multiple field goals.