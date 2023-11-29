Week 13 kicks off on Thursday Night Football with an NFC matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3). Find out how to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks and Cowboys play their second Thursday game in a row. On Thanksgiving, the Seahawks fell to the 49ers, while the Cowboys destroyed the Commanders.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

A matchup in the Lone Star State you don't want to miss!

Thursday, 7PM ET, only on Prime Video

🏈 Game: Seahawks vs. Cowboys

📅 Date : Thursday – Nov. 30, 2023

: Thursday – Nov. 30, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Seahawks vs. Cowboys kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. Amazon’s team of Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will provide commentary on the broadcast.

Amazon’s pregame show, TNF Tonight, starts the night off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

For fans in the Seattle and Dallas markets, watch the game on an over-the-air TV station. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can view Seahawks vs. Cowboys on their mobile devices or tablets.

To receive a free live stream of the game, make a wager at BetOnline. The online sportsbook will provide a free live stream of the game after customers place a bet.

When making a deposit, use promo code BET1000 to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

How To Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys With BetOnline

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on the Seahawks vs. Cowboys Stream Seahawks vs. Cowboys for free

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Preview

The Cowboys are a big 9-point favorite against the Seahawks. Dak Prescott is fantastic at covering large spreads. Prescott is 26-11-1 when favored between six and 12 points.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.