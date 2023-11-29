Week 13 kicks off on Thursday Night Football with an NFC matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3). Find out how to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.
The Seahawks and Cowboys play their second Thursday game in a row. On Thanksgiving, the Seahawks fell to the 49ers, while the Cowboys destroyed the Commanders.
Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel
A matchup in the Lone Star State you don't want to miss! ⭐️
🏈: @Seahawks vs. @dallascowboys | #TNFonPrime
📺: Thursday, 7PM ET, only on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/UAlYgfDXCU
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 28, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Seahawks vs. Cowboys
- 📅 Date: Thursday – Nov. 30, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas
- 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream
Seahawks vs. Cowboys kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. Amazon’s team of Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will provide commentary on the broadcast.
Amazon’s pregame show, TNF Tonight, starts the night off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
For fans in the Seattle and Dallas markets, watch the game on an over-the-air TV station. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can view Seahawks vs. Cowboys on their mobile devices or tablets.
Seahawks vs. Cowboys Preview
The Cowboys are a big 9-point favorite against the Seahawks. Dak Prescott is fantastic at covering large spreads. Prescott is 26-11-1 when favored between six and 12 points.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+360
|-450
|Point Spread
|+9 (-113)
|-9 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 47 (-112)
|Under 47 (-108)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.