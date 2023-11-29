NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith

Week 13 kicks off on Thursday Night Football with an NFC matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3). Find out how to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. 

The Seahawks and Cowboys play their second Thursday game in a row. On Thanksgiving, the Seahawks fell to the 49ers, while the Cowboys destroyed the Commanders.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Seahawks vs. Cowboys
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Nov. 30, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location:  AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Seahawks vs. Cowboys kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. Amazon’s team of Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will provide commentary on the broadcast.

Amazon’s pregame show, TNF Tonightstarts the night off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

For fans in the Seattle and Dallas markets, watch the game on an over-the-air TV station. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can view Seahawks vs. Cowboys on their mobile devices or tablets.

To receive a free live stream of the game, make a wager at BetOnline. The online sportsbook will provide a free live stream of the game after customers place a bet.

When making a deposit, use promo code BET1000 to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

How To Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Seahawks vs. Cowboys
  5. Stream Seahawks vs. Cowboys for free

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Preview

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet
Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (44) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are a big 9-point favorite against the Seahawks. Dak Prescott is fantastic at covering large spreads. Prescott is 26-11-1 when favored between six and 12 points.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Seattle Seahawks Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9 (-113) -9 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-112) Under 47 (-108) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

