Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season starts in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) welcome the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) to Jerryworld on Thursday Night Football.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+400): CeeDee Lamb 1+ Touchdown, Zach Charbonnet Under 51.5 Rushing Yards, Seattle Under 18.5 Total Points

Don't have too high of expectations for Zach Charbonnet 👀 pic.twitter.com/e7Qwnc8X7j — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 29, 2023

Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb has exploded over the last five games. Lamb’s numbers since 10/29: 44 catches on 62 targets, 591 yards, and five touchdowns.

Lamb enters Thursday night’s matchup with a touchdown in three straight games.

Seattle’s pass defense is ranked 22nd (230.7 yards/game) and surrenders an average of one touchdown per game to wide receivers. If any Cowboys catcher gets into the end zone in Week 13, Lamb is the best bet.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is listed as doubtful to play against the Cowboys, meaning Zach Charbonnet will start for the second straight game.

Charbonnet has been a good change of pace back for Seattle, but the rookie has only rushed for more than 50.5 yards once in 10 games. As the starter in Week 12, Charbonnet rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries.

Even though Dallas’ defense is spectacular against the pass (167.2 yards/game), Seattle will most likely turn to a negative game script once Dallas takes the lead. This means more passes than runs, hurting Charbonnet’s chances to rush for over 50 yards.

Speaking of the Dallas defense, the Cowboys are one of the best home teams in the NFL. Dallas is 5-0 at home this season. In those five games, Dallas is scoring 41.0 points per game and allowing just 12.0 points per game.

The Seahawks offense has struggled the past month, averaging less than 16 points per game. Seattle’s scoring woes should continue against the Cowboys.