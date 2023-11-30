NFL News and Rumors

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
3 min read
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4)

Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season starts in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) welcome the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) to Jerryworld on Thursday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for Seahawks vs. Cowboys.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+400): CeeDee Lamb 1+ Touchdown, Zach Charbonnet Under 51.5 Rushing Yards, Seattle Under 18.5 Total Points

Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb has exploded over the last five games. Lamb’s numbers since 10/29: 44 catches on 62 targets, 591 yards, and five touchdowns.

Lamb enters Thursday night’s matchup with a touchdown in three straight games.

Seattle’s pass defense is ranked 22nd (230.7 yards/game) and surrenders an average of one touchdown per game to wide receivers. If any Cowboys catcher gets into the end zone in Week 13, Lamb is the best bet.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is listed as doubtful to play against the Cowboys, meaning Zach Charbonnet will start for the second straight game.

Charbonnet has been a good change of pace back for Seattle, but the rookie has only rushed for more than 50.5 yards once in 10 games. As the starter in Week 12, Charbonnet rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries.

Even though Dallas’ defense is spectacular against the pass (167.2 yards/game), Seattle will most likely turn to a negative game script once Dallas takes the lead. This means more passes than runs, hurting Charbonnet’s chances to rush for over 50 yards.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates a sack of Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the Dallas defense, the Cowboys are one of the best home teams in the NFL. Dallas is 5-0 at home this season. In those five games, Dallas is scoring 41.0 points per game and allowing just 12.0 points per game.

The Seahawks offense has struggled the past month, averaging less than 16 points per game. Seattle’s scoring woes should continue against the Cowboys.

Bet on TNF SGP (+400)
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top