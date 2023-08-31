The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a heavyweight main event fight between former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane and the surging “Polar Bear” Sergey Spivak. This will be Gane’s first fight since losing by first-round submission to Jon Jones in February 2023. Meanwhile, Spivak is streaking at the right time with three wins in a row with all three wins coming inside the distance.
In Spivak’s last fight, he won by arm-triangle choke against the former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $200,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $360,000
Sergey Spivak’s Net Worth
Sergey Spivak has been in the UFC for just four years and he has made an estimated $500,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.
Sergey Spivak has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2014 and cut his cloth on the Ukranian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.
Sergey Spivak’s UFC Record
Sergey Spivak holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-3 which includes 7 wins by knockout and 7 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 7-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Paris.
Sergey Spivak’s Next Fight
Sergey Spivak will fight former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Paris. This fight will be held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Sergey Spivak (+144) making him a slight underdog.
Sergey Spivak’s, Height, Weight, Wife
Sergey Spivak fights out of Moldava but is originally from Ukraine.
He is happily married to his wife PFL Featherweight contender Marina Mokhnatkina.
- Age: 28
- Born: Ukraine
- Height: 6’3″
- Weight: 255.5 pounds
- Reach: 78″
- Coach/Trainer:
