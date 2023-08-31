The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a heavyweight main event fight between former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane and the surging “Polar Bear” Sergey Spivak. This will be Gane’s first fight since losing by first-round submission to Jon Jones in February 2023. Meanwhile, Spivak is streaking at the right time with three wins in a row with all three wins coming inside the distance.

In Spivak’s last fight, he won by arm-triangle choke against the former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $200,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $360,000

Sergey Spivak’s Net Worth

Sergey Spivak has been in the UFC for just four years and he has made an estimated $500,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Sergey Spivak has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2014 and cut his cloth on the Ukranian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.

Sergey Spivak’s UFC Record

Sergey Spivak holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-3 which includes 7 wins by knockout and 7 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 7-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Paris.

Sergey Spivak’s Next Fight

Sergey Spivak will fight former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Paris. This fight will be held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Sergey Spivak (+144) making him a slight underdog.

Sergey Spivak’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Sergey Spivak fights out of Moldava but is originally from Ukraine.

He is happily married to his wife PFL Featherweight contender Marina Mokhnatkina.

Age: 28

28 Born: Ukraine

Ukraine Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 255.5 pounds

255.5 pounds Reach: 78″

78″ Coach/Trainer:

