The PGA Tour will begin the first leg of the Fedex Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee with the 2022 St. Jude Championships on Thursday.
Many golfers missed the cut in the FedEx Cup rankings and won’t be in action this weekend. Instead, the top 125-golfers will compete in the playoffs with a $ 75 million purse on the line in Atlanta at the end of summer.
For the first week of the postseason, the St. Jude Championship purse will see a 30% increase in 2022 with the winner set to take home a $2.7 million payout.
Scroll down below for a complete St. Jude Championship 2022 purse payout.
St. Jude Championship 2022: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
In 2022, the St. Jude Championship purse is valued at $15 million.
While the purse is higher than it’s ever been, the field will also be focusing on FedEx Cup points this weekend.
In the postseason, FedEx points are worth four times more than usual.
Players that finish in first place will be rewarded 2,000 FedEx Cup points, and with the 2022 FedEx Cup winner taking home a smooth $18 million, a win will mean more than ever this weekend.
At the St. Jude Championship, the first place winner always takes home the standard 18% payout of the purse.
That means, in 2022, the winner at the TPC Southwind will earn $2.7 million. The second-place golfer will also take home a cool $1,635,000. With $2.7 million on the line, the best golfers in the world tee off on Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m.
For a complete breakdown of the St. Jude Championship purse, prize money, and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Payout
|1st
|$2,700,000
|2nd
|$1,635,000
|3rd
|$913,500
|4th
|$735,000
|5th
|$615,000
|6th
|$543,750
|7th
|$506,250
|8th
|$468,750
|9th
|$438,750
|10th
|$408,750
|11th
|$378,750
|12th
|$348,750
|13th
|$318,750
|14th
|$288,750
|15th
|$273,750
|16th
|$258,750
|17th
|$243,750
|18th
|$228,750
|19th
|$213,750
|20th
|$198,750
|21st
|$183,750
|22nd
|$168,750
|23rd
|$156,750
|24th
|$144,750
|25th
|$132,750
|26th
|$120,750
|27th
|$116,250
|28th
|$111,750
|29th
|$107,250
|30th
|$102,750
|31st
|$98,250
|32nd
|$93,750
|33rd
|$89,250
|34th
|$85,500
|35th
|$81,750
|36th
|$78,000
|37th
|$74,250
|38th
|$71,250
|39th
|$68,250
|40th
|$65,250
|41st
|$62,250
|42nd
|$59,250
|43rd
|$56,250
|44th
|$53,250
|45th
|$50,250
|46th
|$47,250
|47th
|$44,250
|48th
|$41,850
|49th
|$39,750
|50th
|$38,550
|51st
|$37,650
|52nd
|$36,750
|53rd
|$36,150
|54th
|$35,550
|55th
|$35,250
|56th
|$34,950
|57th
|$34,650
|58th
|$34,350
|59th
|$34,050
|60th
|$33,750
|61st
|$33,450
|62nd
|$33,150
|63rd
|$32,850
|64th
|$32,550
|65th
|$32,250
2022 St. Jude Championship Purse Increases 30 Percent Compared to 2021
The PGA Tour continues to increase purchases in order to compete with the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series.
The FedEx Championship is one of the biggest purses on the PGA Tour and it will be bigger than ever this year.
In 2022, the FedEX Cup Playoffs will kick off with two back-to-back purses worth $15,000,000 each.
Year-over-year, the St. Jude Championship purse is up 30% compared to 2021 with the winner taking home $2,700,000.
In addition to this week’s $15M purse, the best golfers on the PGA Tour will also have a chance to compete for a $75 million prize pool in Atlanta in three weeks.
Check out the table below for the St. Jude Championship purses.
|Year
|Winner’s Share ($)
|St. Jude Championship Purse ($)
|Champion
|2022
|2,700,000
|15,000,000
|TBD
|2021
|1,820,000
|10,500,000
|Abraham Ancer