The PGA Tour will begin the first leg of the Fedex Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee with the 2022 St. Jude Championships on Thursday.

Many golfers missed the cut in the FedEx Cup rankings and won’t be in action this weekend. Instead, the top 125-golfers will compete in the playoffs with a $ 75 million purse on the line in Atlanta at the end of summer.

For the first week of the postseason, the St. Jude Championship purse will see a 30% increase in 2022 with the winner set to take home a $2.7 million payout.

Scroll down below for a complete St. Jude Championship 2022 purse payout.

St. Jude Championship 2022: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

In 2022, the St. Jude Championship purse is valued at $15 million.

While the purse is higher than it’s ever been, the field will also be focusing on FedEx Cup points this weekend.

In the postseason, FedEx points are worth four times more than usual.

Players that finish in first place will be rewarded 2,000 FedEx Cup points, and with the 2022 FedEx Cup winner taking home a smooth $18 million, a win will mean more than ever this weekend.

At the St. Jude Championship, the first place winner always takes home the standard 18% payout of the purse.

That means, in 2022, the winner at the TPC Southwind will earn $2.7 million. The second-place golfer will also take home a cool $1,635,000. With $2.7 million on the line, the best golfers in the world tee off on Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m.

For a complete breakdown of the St. Jude Championship purse, prize money, and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Payout 1st $2,700,000 2nd $1,635,000 3rd $913,500 4th $735,000 5th $615,000 6th $543,750 7th $506,250 8th $468,750 9th $438,750 10th $408,750 11th $378,750 12th $348,750 13th $318,750 14th $288,750 15th $273,750 16th $258,750 17th $243,750 18th $228,750 19th $213,750 20th $198,750 21st $183,750 22nd $168,750 23rd $156,750 24th $144,750 25th $132,750 26th $120,750 27th $116,250 28th $111,750 29th $107,250 30th $102,750 31st $98,250 32nd $93,750 33rd $89,250 34th $85,500 35th $81,750 36th $78,000 37th $74,250 38th $71,250 39th $68,250 40th $65,250 41st $62,250 42nd $59,250 43rd $56,250 44th $53,250 45th $50,250 46th $47,250 47th $44,250 48th $41,850 49th $39,750 50th $38,550 51st $37,650 52nd $36,750 53rd $36,150 54th $35,550 55th $35,250 56th $34,950 57th $34,650 58th $34,350 59th $34,050 60th $33,750 61st $33,450 62nd $33,150 63rd $32,850 64th $32,550 65th $32,250

2022 St. Jude Championship Purse Increases 30 Percent Compared to 2021

The PGA Tour continues to increase purchases in order to compete with the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The FedEx Championship is one of the biggest purses on the PGA Tour and it will be bigger than ever this year.

In 2022, the FedEX Cup Playoffs will kick off with two back-to-back purses worth $15,000,000 each.

Year-over-year, the St. Jude Championship purse is up 30% compared to 2021 with the winner taking home $2,700,000.

In addition to this week’s $15M purse, the best golfers on the PGA Tour will also have a chance to compete for a $75 million prize pool in Atlanta in three weeks.

Check out the table below for the St. Jude Championship purses.