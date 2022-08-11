Golf News and Rumors

St. Jude Championship Purse Up 30%, Winner’s Payout Set At $2.7M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour will begin the first leg of the Fedex Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee with the 2022 St. Jude Championships on Thursday.

Many golfers missed the cut in the FedEx Cup rankings and won’t be in action this weekend. Instead, the top 125-golfers will compete in the playoffs with a $ 75 million purse on the line in Atlanta at the end of summer.

For the first week of the postseason, the St. Jude Championship purse will see a 30% increase in 2022 with the winner set to take home a $2.7 million payout.

Scroll down below for a complete St. Jude Championship 2022 purse payout.

St. Jude Championship 2022: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

In 2022, the St. Jude Championship purse is valued at $15 million.

While the purse is higher than it’s ever been, the field will also be focusing on FedEx Cup points this weekend.

In the postseason, FedEx points are worth four times more than usual.

Players that finish in first place will be rewarded 2,000 FedEx Cup points, and with the 2022 FedEx Cup winner taking home a smooth $18 million, a win will mean more than ever this weekend.

At the St. Jude Championship, the first place winner always takes home the standard 18% payout of the purse.

That means, in 2022, the winner at the TPC Southwind will earn $2.7 million. The second-place golfer will also take home a cool $1,635,000. With $2.7 million on the line, the best golfers in the world tee off on Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m.

For a complete breakdown of the St. Jude Championship purse, prize money, and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Payout
1st $2,700,000
2nd $1,635,000
3rd $913,500
4th $735,000
5th $615,000
6th $543,750
7th $506,250
8th $468,750
9th $438,750
10th $408,750
11th $378,750
12th $348,750
13th $318,750
14th $288,750
15th $273,750
16th $258,750
17th $243,750
18th $228,750
19th $213,750
20th $198,750
21st $183,750
22nd $168,750
23rd $156,750
24th $144,750
25th $132,750
26th $120,750
27th $116,250
28th $111,750
29th $107,250
30th $102,750
31st $98,250
32nd $93,750
33rd $89,250
34th $85,500
35th $81,750
36th $78,000
37th $74,250
38th $71,250
39th $68,250
40th $65,250
41st $62,250
42nd $59,250
43rd $56,250
44th $53,250
45th $50,250
46th $47,250
47th $44,250
48th $41,850
49th $39,750
50th $38,550
51st $37,650
52nd $36,750
53rd $36,150
54th $35,550
55th $35,250
56th $34,950
57th $34,650
58th $34,350
59th $34,050
60th $33,750
61st $33,450
62nd $33,150
63rd $32,850
64th $32,550
65th $32,250

2022 St. Jude Championship Purse Increases 30 Percent Compared to 2021

The PGA Tour continues to increase purchases in order to compete with the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The FedEx Championship is one of the biggest purses on the PGA Tour and it will be bigger than ever this year.

In 2022, the FedEX Cup Playoffs will kick off with two back-to-back purses worth $15,000,000 each.

Year-over-year, the St. Jude Championship purse is up 30% compared to 2021 with the winner taking home $2,700,000.

In addition to this week’s $15M purse, the best golfers on the PGA Tour will also have a chance to compete for a $75 million prize pool in Atlanta in three weeks.

Check out the table below for the St. Jude Championship purses.

Year Winner’s Share ($) St. Jude Championship Purse ($) Champion
2022 2,700,000 15,000,000 TBD
2021 1,820,000 10,500,000 Abraham Ancer
Golf News and Rumors

