Starting Quarterbacks Announced For Thursday’s Jets Vs. Browns NFL Hall Of Fame Game

Wendi Oliveros
Hall of Fame Game

NFL preseason football is days away.

The Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns is on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:00 PM EDT at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

It will be televised on NBC with Football Night in America previewing the game and the season at 7:00 PM EDT.

Traditionally, we do not see many starters, if any, in this game.

It is an opportunity for younger guys who are trying to make the final 53-man roster.

Starting quarterbacks have been announced, and there was no chance of us seeing Aaron Rodgers versus Deshaun Watson, but we will get Zach Wilson versus Kellen Mond.

Zach Wilson

Who will Zach Wilson date next? Sportsbooks Show Next Girlfriend Odds

The pressure is off Zach Wilson so long as Aaron Rodgers stays healthy.

He can ease into the QB1 role over time with the helpful mentoring of Rodgers.

Wilson turns 24 years old on the day of the Hall of Fame Game.

Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond, 24, is a former second-round draft pick (2021) of the Minnesota Vikings.

He was QB3 for the Vikings and saw limited action as a backup when Kirk Cousins contracted COVID-19.

This is his second season with the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to Wilson and Mond, fans can expect to see Hall of Fame enshrinees Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas on the sidelines watching their former teams in action.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

