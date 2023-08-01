NFL preseason football is days away.

The Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns is on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:00 PM EDT at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

It will be televised on NBC with Football Night in America previewing the game and the season at 7:00 PM EDT.

Traditionally, we do not see many starters, if any, in this game.

It is an opportunity for younger guys who are trying to make the final 53-man roster.

Starting quarterbacks have been announced, and there was no chance of us seeing Aaron Rodgers versus Deshaun Watson, but we will get Zach Wilson versus Kellen Mond.

Zach Wilson will start the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night. Saleh says they haven’t determined how long he’ll go. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 1, 2023

Kellen Mond will start at QB for the Browns in the Hall of Fame game Thursday vs the Jets. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be Cleveland’s QB in the second half, according to Coach Kevin Stefanski — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 1, 2023

Zach Wilson

The pressure is off Zach Wilson so long as Aaron Rodgers stays healthy.

He can ease into the QB1 role over time with the helpful mentoring of Rodgers.

“I think he’ll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath, and that’s going to set him up for a nice long career in the league” Aaron Rodgers on Zach Wilson: pic.twitter.com/S8rYcVehtf — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 1, 2023

Wilson turns 24 years old on the day of the Hall of Fame Game.

Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond, 24, is a former second-round draft pick (2021) of the Minnesota Vikings.

He was QB3 for the Vikings and saw limited action as a backup when Kirk Cousins contracted COVID-19.

This is his second season with the Cleveland Browns.

#Browns QB Kellen Mond on starting Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets pic.twitter.com/LdzVhQzI7s — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 1, 2023

In addition to Wilson and Mond, fans can expect to see Hall of Fame enshrinees Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas on the sidelines watching their former teams in action.

NFL Betting Guides 2023