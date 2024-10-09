Steelers Have Reportedly Inquired About Davante Adams

Davante Adams is the hottest name on the NFL trade market as of right now. It is only a matter of time before the Las Vegas Raiders do trade the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Adams recently requested a trade from Las Vegas which has ramped up speculation about his next landing spot. The most likely destinations seem to be New Orleans or the New York Jets. Two teams that possess quarterbacks Adams has already played with (Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers) in his 11-year NFL odyssey. However, there is one interesting team who has now thrown their name into the Adams sweepstakes. That would be none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers. A potential star wide receiver duo of Davante Adams and George Pickens would certainly shake up the already-competitive AFC North.

Pittsburgh Steelers Potentially Interested in Davante Adams

Davante Adams’ Career Numbers

One can see why the Steelers would want to give quarterback, Justin Fields, a wideout of Adams’ caliber. Say what you will about his attitude or wanting to switch teams again in the course of four years, he would still be a net positive for many NFL offenses. Davante Adams is still a three-time All-Pro receiver for a reason. For his career, he has logged numbers of 96 receiving touchdowns, 10,990 receiving yards, and 890 receptions. On top of this, Adams has also recorded 12.3 receiving yards per reception, 5.8 receptions per game, and 71.8 receiving yards per game. As if that was not impressive enough, the veteran wideout has also logged a career catch percentage of 63.8 percent and a success rate of 53.2 percent. While Davante Adams may be exiting his prime, his career is far from over.

Would he Fit Alongside George Pickens?

With only one premier wideout in George Pickens, Pittsburgh’s passing attack becomes predictable at times. If they were to add Davante Adams, it would open up the Steelers’ offensive playbook. Some of the pressure would be lifted off of Justin Fields and opposing defenses would no longer be able to key in on George Pickens. In theory, trading for Davante Adams makes sense on paper. However, would it actually work from a locker room perspective? Especially since we have seen receiver groups with two alphas implode before in this league. It would be a volatile combination. At the same time, Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has dealt with big personalities throughout his entire coaching career.