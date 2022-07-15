Suns match offer for Deandre Ayton for four years, $133 million

Deandre Ayton was offered a four-year, $133 million contract from the Pacers, but the Suns matched the max offer sheet on Thursday afternoon. Now, Phoenix will retain its fourth-year center. Ayton was a restricted free agent, and fans were wondering if Suns G.M. James Jones would agree to a sign-and-trade with the Pacers.

After the Suns re-signed Devin Booker to a four-year, $224 million extension, this Ayton deal came as a bit of a shock. The Kevin Durant-to-Phoenix rumors only added to the drama.

While a lot of people wanted to see Durant on the Suns, the CBA rules and the Nets’ salary cap prevented an Ayton trade from occurring. A sign-and-trade for Ayton would have triggered the Nets’ hard cap.

Also, had the center accepted a qualifying offer, he wouldn’t have been eligible for a trade until Dec. 15. If not signing with the Pacers, his next-best move was re-signing with the Suns.

Check out our list of the top 10 online betting sites and sportsbooks in the U.S. in 2022.

Why did the Suns match the max offer sheet for Deandre Ayton?

Furthermore, the Suns had an opportunity to re-sign Ayton last year, but both sides could not agree. So, what made the front office match the Pacers’ offer? Well, the Suns retained their former No. 1 pick because the team is aiming to maintain its championship-contender status.

Until the Pacers compelled them to act on re-signing the center, it appeared the Suns avoided offering Ayton a max contract. Losing the 6’11” big man would have been huge for Phoenix.

As a result of this signing, the Suns are $16.2 million into the luxury tax. They could trade other players later in the year, but the Suns cannot trade Ayton before Jan. 15, 2023.

The center wanted to play for the highest bidder. Though, his current team is not far off from winning a title, and the Pacers are not quite there yet. So, it was a good move by Phoenix to re-sign the fourth-year player.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

The young center is needed in Phoenix

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Deandre Ayton averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The center ranked 10th in the NBA in rebounds per game, fourth in field goal percentage (63%), seventh in true shooting percentage (65%) and 17th in player efficiency rating (21.9).

Additionally, he averaged 36.8% from 3-point range. The Suns selected him first overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. In his rookie 2018-19 season, he was selected NBA All-Rookie First Team. He turns 24 later this month. While the team has Bismack Biyombo and traded with the Hawks for Jock Landale, Ayton is still the best center on the Suns’ roster.

Along with finishing with 14 rebounds, in the Suns’ 125-116 win over the Timberwolves on Mar. 23, Ayton scored a career-high 35 points in 35 minutes played. During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Ayton scored a playoff career-high 28 points in the Suns’ 114-111 win against the Pelicans in Game 3.

He averaged 17.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with Phoenix last postseason. Other articles related to Deandre Ayton or the Suns are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.