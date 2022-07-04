Suns re-sign Bismack Biyombo, trade with Hawks for Jock Landale

Not only did the Suns re-sign center Bismack Biyombo, but they also traded with the Hawks for Jock Landale. Since JaVale McGee and Aaron Holiday are gone and Deandre Ayton’s future with the team is in jeopardy, Suns G.M. James Jones wanted to work towards adding depth at center.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Biyombo averaged 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and nearly 1.0 assist per game in 36 games played. On New Year’s Day, the center signed a 10-day contract with the Suns last season. Then, he agreed to sign a $1,366,392 deal to finish out the remainder of the season with the team.

Moreover, in the Suns’ 121-107 win against the Spurs on Jan. 17, Biyombo ended his performance with 17 points and 14 rebounds in 25 minutes played. Five days later, the center then scored a season-high 21 points in the Suns’ 113-103 win over the Pacers.

Coach Monty Williams named Biyombo a starter in late January after Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee needed time to rest because of injuries. Of course, the Suns went on a 10-game win streak with Biyombo earlier this year. After the Suns witnessed his dominant performance versus the Spurs, they had to re-sign him for the rest of the season.

Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale add depth at center

Meanwhile, regarding the Suns’ trade with the Hawks for Jock Landale, this move came right after the Spurs sent Landale and Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

While playing for Melbourne United, a National Basketball League (NBL) team based in Australia, he helped his team become NBL champions in 2021, and Landale won NBL Grand Final MVP. Plus, the center was selected to the All-NBL First Team in the 2020-21 season.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Landale signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Spurs. Prior to the Suns trading for the center, he was projected to earn $1,563,518 with Atlanta for the 2022-23 season. In the 2021-22 season, as a rookie, Landale averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and almost 1.0 assist per game in 54 games played.

Will the Suns make another trade?

In the Spurs’ 101-94 win against the Clippers, Landale recorded his first career double-double on Jan. 15. He amassed 10 points and 11 rebounds. Now, in addition to Biyombo and Landale, the Suns have signed former Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie and ex-Warriors guard Damion Lee.

Will the Suns still trade for Kevin Durant? As the days go by, it seems less likely with each new signing. The collective bargaining agreement complicates an Ayton trade. To add to that, a potential sign-and-trade would exceed the Nets’ hard cap.

Keep in mind, Brooklyn still owes Ben Simmons $34 million. A qualifying offer is a possibility, but Ayton would not be eligible for any trade via Q.O. until mid-December. Other news and rumors related to the Suns’ Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale are on the main page.

