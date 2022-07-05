NBA News and Rumors

T.J. Warren signs one-year contract with Nets

James Foglio
Linkedin
T.J. Warren signs one-year deal with Nets

T.J. Warren has signed a one-year contract with the Nets. The forward missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with the Pacers, and he has only appeared in four games over the last two years. Warren has struggled to overcome back-to-back stress fractures in his left foot. In the 2019-20 season, Warren averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 67 games played.

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Warren averaged 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the Pacers’ first-round series loss against the Heat. In 2020, Warren ranked 16th in field goal percentage (53%), 20th in effective field goal percentage (58%), ninth in made 2-point field goals (443) and sixth in turnover percentage (7.2%).

Moreover, as part of a three-team trade on Jul. 6, 2019, the Suns traded Warren to the Pacers; the Heat traded a 2022 second-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Pacers. Not to mention, the Suns traded KZ Okpala to the Heat, and the Pacers traded cash to the Suns for Warren.

NBA betting picks, news, sports betting content and rumors are under the tab above.

T.J. Warren is an excellent wing when healthy

The Suns selected him 14th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. As part of the four-year, $50 million extension Warren signed with the Suns in 2017, the forward earned $12.690 million last season with the Pacers.

His salary with the Nets for the 2022-23 season is unknown at this time. If Warren stays healthy next season and returns to his 2020 form, Nets G.M. Sean Marks could offer the forward a comparable contract in the future.

Based on a total of 332 games played in his NBA career, Warren has averaged 50.7% shooting from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range. However, the eighth-year forward has never played a full season. On Jan. 6, 2020, in the Pacers’ 115-104 over the Hornets, Warren scored a then season-high 36 points in 33 minutes played.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022. 

This is a good signing for the Nets

The Nets could use another forward. On Aug. 1, 2020, Warren scored a career-high 53 points in the Pacers’ 127-121 win against the 76ers. His 53-point game in the 2020 NBA Bubble placed him third on the Pacers all-time list for most points scored in a single game in franchise history. Reggie Miller put up 57 points in 1992, and Jermaine O’Neal finished with 55 points in 2005.

On Jan. 4, 2021, Warren underwent surgery to fix his left navicular stress fracture. This type of injury can take six to eight weeks to heal. Nonetheless, an undisplaced navicular stress fracture can take at least three months to fully recover.

Although Warren has yet to receive any NBA honors or awards, the forward has averaged double-digit points each year since his sophomore season with the Suns. Even if the wing is no Kevin Durant, he’s definitely a cheaper option for Brooklyn to take on. T.J. Warren will be a free agent in 2023. Other news articles related to this contract are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Nets News Pacers
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Sam Hauser re-signs with Celtics on three-year, $6 million deal

Sam Hauser re-signs with Celtics on three-year, $6 million deal

James Foglio  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
Highest Paid NBA Player: Stephen Curry Leads List with $48M Contract
Highest Paid NBA Player: Stephen Curry Leads List with $48M Contract
James Foglio  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
Serge Ibaka signs one-year deal to return to Bucks
Serge Ibaka signs one-year deal to return to Bucks
James Foglio  •  20h
NBA News and Rumors
Will Kevin Durant reunite with the Warriors? Odds drop 10%
Will Kevin Durant reunite with the Warriors? Trade odds drop 10%
James Foglio  •  12h
NBA News and Rumors
Suns re-sign Bismack Biyombo, trade with Hawks for Jock Landale
Suns re-sign Bismack Biyombo, trade with Hawks for Jock Landale
James Foglio  •  22h
NBA News and Rumors
Thunder waive forward Isaiah Roby, misses out on $1.9 million
Isaiah Roby waived by Thunder, misses out on $1.9 million
James Foglio  •  Jul 4 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Goran Dragic signs one-year, $2.9 million contract with Bulls
Goran Dragic signs one-year, $2.9 million contract with Bulls
James Foglio  •  Jul 4 2022
More NBA News and Rumors News