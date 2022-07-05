T.J. Warren signs one-year contract with Nets

T.J. Warren has signed a one-year contract with the Nets. The forward missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with the Pacers, and he has only appeared in four games over the last two years. Warren has struggled to overcome back-to-back stress fractures in his left foot. In the 2019-20 season, Warren averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 67 games played.

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Warren averaged 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the Pacers’ first-round series loss against the Heat. In 2020, Warren ranked 16th in field goal percentage (53%), 20th in effective field goal percentage (58%), ninth in made 2-point field goals (443) and sixth in turnover percentage (7.2%).

Moreover, as part of a three-team trade on Jul. 6, 2019, the Suns traded Warren to the Pacers; the Heat traded a 2022 second-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Pacers. Not to mention, the Suns traded KZ Okpala to the Heat, and the Pacers traded cash to the Suns for Warren.

NBA betting picks, news, sports betting content and rumors are under the tab above.

T.J. Warren is an excellent wing when healthy

The Suns selected him 14th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. As part of the four-year, $50 million extension Warren signed with the Suns in 2017, the forward earned $12.690 million last season with the Pacers.

His salary with the Nets for the 2022-23 season is unknown at this time. If Warren stays healthy next season and returns to his 2020 form, Nets G.M. Sean Marks could offer the forward a comparable contract in the future.

Based on a total of 332 games played in his NBA career, Warren has averaged 50.7% shooting from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range. However, the eighth-year forward has never played a full season. On Jan. 6, 2020, in the Pacers’ 115-104 over the Hornets, Warren scored a then season-high 36 points in 33 minutes played.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

This is a good signing for the Nets

The Nets could use another forward. On Aug. 1, 2020, Warren scored a career-high 53 points in the Pacers’ 127-121 win against the 76ers. His 53-point game in the 2020 NBA Bubble placed him third on the Pacers all-time list for most points scored in a single game in franchise history. Reggie Miller put up 57 points in 1992, and Jermaine O’Neal finished with 55 points in 2005.

On Jan. 4, 2021, Warren underwent surgery to fix his left navicular stress fracture. This type of injury can take six to eight weeks to heal. Nonetheless, an undisplaced navicular stress fracture can take at least three months to fully recover.

Although Warren has yet to receive any NBA honors or awards, the forward has averaged double-digit points each year since his sophomore season with the Suns. Even if the wing is no Kevin Durant, he’s definitely a cheaper option for Brooklyn to take on. T.J. Warren will be a free agent in 2023. Other news articles related to this contract are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.