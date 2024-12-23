The Texas Rangers have added a pitcher and hitter to their roster in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, they traded first baseman Nathaniel Lowe of Norfolk, Virginia to the Washington Nationals for lefthanded relief pitcher Robert Garcia of Manteca, California according to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors. Then on Monday, the Rangers signed outfielder Joc Pederson of Palo Alto, California to a two year deal worth $37 million according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

Robert Garcia

Garcia is joining his third Major League team. He shared his time with the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals in 2023, before pitching for the Nationals in 2024. In 72 games for the Nationals last season, he had a record of three wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.22. In 59 2/3 innings pitched, Garcia gave up 55 hits, 28 earned runs, four home runs and 16 walks, to go along with 75 strikeouts, 13 holds and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19.

Joc Pederson

Pederson is joining his sixth Major League team. He previously played seven seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014 to 2020, shared the 2021 season with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves, played two seasons with the San Francisco Giants in 2022 and 2023, and played the 2024 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. A National League All-star with the Dodgers in 2015 and Giants in 2022, Pederson won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and Braves in 2021.

In 2024 with the Diamondbacks, Pederson batted .275 with 23 home runs and 64 runs batted in. During 132 games, 367 at bats and 449 plate appearances, he scored 62 runs, and had 101 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, seven stolen bases, 55 walks, 189 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .393, a slugging percentage of .515, and led the National League by being hit 18 times. The triple came in a 9-5 Diamondbacks win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 27.

Nahaniel Lowe

Lowe is joining his third Major League team. He was previously with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and 2020, and four seasons with the Texas Rangers from 2021 to 2024. This past season, Lowe batted .265 with 16 home runs and 69 runs batted in. During 140 games, 486 at bats, and 565 plate appearances, he scored 62 runs, and had 129 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 71 walks, 195 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .361, and a slugging percentage of .401. The stolen bases came in a 6-0 Rangers win over the Nationals on May 2 and in a 6-0 Rangers win over the Kansas City Royals on June 22.