The Texas Rangers have named Bruce Bochy of Bussac-Foret, France as their new manager. Bochy takes over from interim manager Tony Beasley of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Beasley had been the Rangers manager since August 15, when the team fired Chris Woodward of Covina, California.

Rangers hired an elite manager

There is no doubt that Bochy is one of the most successful Major League Baseball managers of all-time. In 25 seasons managing Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants, Bochy has 2003 career wins. He is currently 12th all-time on the managerial wins list and second among active managers. The only active manager with more victories is Dusty Baker of Riverside, California, who has 2093 career wins with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, and Houston Astros since 2003.

Great success with the Giants

In 13 seasons managing the San Francisco Giants from 2007 to 2019, Bochy won three World Series–in 2010, 2012 and 2014. His postseason winning percentage with San Francisco was a sensational .679. In 2010, the Giants ironically beat the Rangers in five games to win the World Series. In 2012, the Giants beat the Detroit Tigers in a four-game sweep, and in 2014, the Giants beat the Kansas City Royals in seven games.

Bochy’s career as a MLB player

Bochy spent nine seasons as a Major League Baseball player as a catcher. He was with the Houston Astros from 1978 to 1980, the New York Mets in 1982, and the Padres from 1983 to 1987. In 358 games, Bochy batted .239 with 26 home runs and 93 runs batted in. During 881 plate appearances and 802 at bats, Bochy scored 75 runs and had 192 hits, 37 doubles, two triples, one stolen base, 67 walks, 311 total bases, four sacrifice hits, six sacrifice flies, a .298 on base percentage, and a .388 slugging percentage.

Recent struggles for the Rangers

The Rangers have never won the World Series in franchise history. They have missed the playoffs the last six seasons. In 2022, Texas had a record of 68 wins and 94 losses, and were 38 games back of their Texas-state rivals, the Houston Astros. The Astros are two wins away from reaching the World Series as they have a 2-0 lead on the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.