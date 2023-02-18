Texas Rangers sign outfielder Robbie Grossman

The Texas Rangers attempted to improve their outfield on Friday witg the signing of left fielder Robbie Grossman of San Diego, California. According to Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb of The Score, the terms of the contract are for one year, and worth $2 million. However, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the contract also contains $3 million in performance bonuses.

The Rangers become the sixth team Grossman has played for in his Major League Baseball career. He was previously with the Houston Astros (2013 to 2015), the Minnesota Twins (2016 to 2018), the Oakland Athletics (2019 and 2020), the Detroit Tigers (2021 and 2022), and the Atlanta Braves (2022). When Grossman was traded from the Tigers to the Braves on August 2, 2022 for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin of Bakersfield, California, it was the first time in Grossman’s career he had played for a National League team. Noe he is back in the American League.

2022 MLB Statistics

Grossman shared his time in 2022 with the Tigers and Braves. In 129 games, 477 plate appearances and 411 at bats, he had a batting average of .209 with seven home runs and 45 runs batted in. Grossman also scored 40 runs, and had 86 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, six stolen bases, 56 walks, 128 total bases, four sacrifice flies, and was hit by a pitch six times. Grossman had an on base percentage of .310, and a slugging percentage of .311. Grossman’s triple in 2022 came on July 6 in an 8-2 Tigers win over the surprising 2022 American League Central Division champions Cleveland Guardians.

Rangers busy offseason

The Grossman signing was just the latest transaction in a very busy offseason for Rangers general manager Chris Young. In addition to Grossman, the Rangers signed three starting pitchers. They were Jacob deGrom of DeLand, Florida to a whopping five-year contract worth $185, Nathan Eovaldi of Houston, Texas to a two-year deal worth $34 million, and Andrew Heaney of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to a two-year deal worth $25 million. DeGrom played last year with the New York Mets, Eovaldi with the Boston Red Sox, and Heaney with the Los Angeles Dodgers.