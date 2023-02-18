MLB News and Rumors

Texas Rangers sign outfielder Robbie Grossman

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Texas Rangers attempted to improve their outfield on Friday witg the signing of left fielder Robbie Grossman of San Diego, California. According to Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb of The Score, the terms of the contract are for one year, and worth $2 million. However, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the contract also contains $3 million in performance bonuses.

The Rangers become the sixth team Grossman has played for in his Major League Baseball career. He was previously with the Houston Astros (2013 to 2015), the Minnesota Twins (2016 to 2018), the Oakland Athletics (2019 and 2020), the Detroit Tigers (2021 and 2022), and the Atlanta Braves (2022). When Grossman was traded from the Tigers to the Braves on August 2, 2022 for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin of Bakersfield, California, it was the first time in Grossman’s career he had played for a National League team. Noe he is back in the American League.

2022 MLB Statistics

Grossman shared his time in 2022 with the Tigers and Braves. In 129 games, 477 plate appearances and 411 at bats, he had a batting average of .209 with seven home runs and 45 runs batted in. Grossman also scored 40 runs, and had 86 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, six stolen bases, 56 walks, 128 total bases, four sacrifice flies, and was hit by a pitch six times. Grossman had an on base percentage of .310, and a slugging percentage of .311. Grossman’s triple in 2022 came on July 6 in an 8-2 Tigers win over the surprising 2022 American League Central Division champions Cleveland Guardians.

Rangers busy offseason

The Grossman signing was just the latest transaction in a very busy offseason for Rangers general manager Chris Young. In addition to Grossman, the Rangers signed three starting pitchers. They were Jacob deGrom of DeLand, Florida to a whopping five-year contract worth $185, Nathan Eovaldi of Houston, Texas to a two-year deal worth $34 million, and Andrew Heaney of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to a two-year deal worth $25 million. DeGrom played last year with the New York Mets, Eovaldi with the Boston Red Sox, and Heaney with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers

Texas Rangers sign outfielder Robbie Grossman

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8min
MLB News and Rumors
MCCARVER
Two-time MLB All-Star catcher Tim McCarver dies at age of 81
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
Angels sign pitcher Matt Moore
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Padres sign starting pitcher Michael Wacha
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 15 2023
MLB News and Rumors
A.J. Puk
Relievers A.J. Puk and Andrew Chafin switch teams
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 13 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
Cubs sign pitcher Michael Fulmer and Dodgers sign outfielder David Peralta
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Yu Darvish Will Remain in San Diego For Six More Years
Yu Darvish Will Remain in San Diego For Six More Years
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Feb 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top