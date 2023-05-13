NFL News and Rumors

The Atlanta Falcons Are Winning On Social Media, Will They Also Have Success On The Field In 2023?

Wendi Oliveros
While NFL fans are busy talking about their favorite team’s 2023 game schedule, it is time to give the Atlanta Falcons social media team the prize for winning social media this week.

To begin with, the NFL schedule release is really a piece of paper that networks and teams make come to life to gain attention and sell tickets.

The Falcons did not get any primetime games so there was nothing to tout there.

However, the Tennessee Titans’ social media department did the Falcons a favor with their schedule release video.

The Falcons took this gem and ran with it by changing their Twitter name to the Red Stallions.

Their Next Move

After doing this, the Falcons turned their NFL schedule into a Twitter thread of sneakers.

Given the fixation with sneakers in this day and age, this was a genius move.

Don’t Sleep On The Red Stallions/Falcons

The Falcons finished 7-10 in 2022 in an underwhelming NFC South division.

Desmond Ridder will be the only 2023 NFC South quarterback with previous experience in the division; he started four games in 2022.

The New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cannot say the same (though Derek Carr brings a breadth of AFC experience to the Saints).

Running back Bijan Robinson was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he is expected to make an immediate contribution to the offense.

Robinson is all-in with Coach Arthur Smith who plans to coach him “hard”.

The plan is to use Robinson in a variety of ways and in multiple schemes.

He can run, catch, and block so it is not unrealistic for him to accumulate as many receiving yards as rushing yards in his rookie season.

Robinson joins the 2021 first-round pick, tight end, Kyle Pitts who is coming back from a torn MCL that curtailed his second season.

This team has a lot of promise, and the NFL may have misstepped by not giving fans an opportunity to see them in primetime.

Should the Falcons exceed expectations on the field, it is clear that the social media department will be up to the task of promoting them.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
