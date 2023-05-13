While NFL fans are busy talking about their favorite team’s 2023 game schedule, it is time to give the Atlanta Falcons social media team the prize for winning social media this week.

To begin with, the NFL schedule release is really a piece of paper that networks and teams make come to life to gain attention and sell tickets.

The Falcons did not get any primetime games so there was nothing to tout there.

However, the Tennessee Titans’ social media department did the Falcons a favor with their schedule release video.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

The Falcons took this gem and ran with it by changing their Twitter name to the Red Stallions.

The Falcons have changed their name on Twitter to ‘the Red Stallions’ — the name that a fan guessed was theirs in the Titans’ schedule release video: pic.twitter.com/xVDEPZnt2L — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 12, 2023

Their Next Move

After doing this, the Falcons turned their NFL schedule into a Twitter thread of sneakers.

Our 2023 opponents, as kicks A thread Week 1 & 15 pic.twitter.com/zBXCYcvnSN — Red Stallions (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2023

Given the fixation with sneakers in this day and age, this was a genius move.

Don’t Sleep On The Red Stallions/Falcons

The Falcons finished 7-10 in 2022 in an underwhelming NFC South division.

Desmond Ridder will be the only 2023 NFC South quarterback with previous experience in the division; he started four games in 2022.

The New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cannot say the same (though Derek Carr brings a breadth of AFC experience to the Saints).

Running back Bijan Robinson was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he is expected to make an immediate contribution to the offense.

. @scottpioli51 wakes up with us and drops the name of the rookie he thinks is in the best position to succeed in 2023 and beyond 👀 @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/mhpCzihEfb — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 9, 2023

Robinson is all-in with Coach Arthur Smith who plans to coach him “hard”.

The plan is to use Robinson in a variety of ways and in multiple schemes.

He can run, catch, and block so it is not unrealistic for him to accumulate as many receiving yards as rushing yards in his rookie season.

Robinson joins the 2021 first-round pick, tight end, Kyle Pitts who is coming back from a torn MCL that curtailed his second season.

This team has a lot of promise, and the NFL may have misstepped by not giving fans an opportunity to see them in primetime.

Should the Falcons exceed expectations on the field, it is clear that the social media department will be up to the task of promoting them.