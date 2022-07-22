The Boston Celtics Are Predicted To Finish With Highest NBA Win Total

The Boston Celtics have the highest NBA win total projection for the 2022-23 NBA season, according to multiple sportsbooks. They are predicted to finish with at least 55 wins next season.

Ranking second, the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to earn a minimum of 53 wins. Continue scrolling to see the top contenders’ NBA win totals for next season.

Boston Celtics expected to finish with highest NBA win total

The 2021-22 Celtics finished 51-31 (.622) last season. They ranked second overall in the Eastern Conference standings behind the top-seeded Miami Heat.

While they went on defeat the Heat in seven games of the ECFs, the C’s lost in six games against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. The defending champs rank tied for sixth on the list.

Last season was also Ime Udoka’s first season as an NBA head coach. In Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs, the Celtics set an NBA record with 22 made 3-pointers versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Can Boston finish with at least 55 wins in the 2022-23 season? Well, the team has had a great offseason so far. The top contenders’ NBA win totals are featured below.

NBA Team Win Total Conference Boston Celtics 55.5 East Los Angeles Clippers 53.5 West Phoenix Suns 52.5 West Milwaukee Bucks 51.5 East Memphis Grizzlies 51.5 West Philadelphia 76ers 50.5 East Denver Nuggets 50.5 West Golden State Warriors 50.5 West Miami Heat 49.5 East Minnesota Timberwolves 48.5 West Atlanta Hawks 47.5 East Dallas Mavericks 47.5 West Toronto Raptors 44.5 East New Orleans Pelicans 43.5 West Chicago Bulls 41.5 East Cleveland Cavaliers 41.5 East Portland Trail Blazers 41.5 West Charlotte Hornets 36.5 East Washington Wizards 35.5 East

Celtics’ offseason signings and roster changes

This offseason, the Boston Celtics re-signed Sam Hauser on a three-year, $6 million deal. Hauser’s minimum salary for this contract is set at $5,658,206. In a total of 26 games played in the 2021-22 season, Hauser averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Plus, the team re-signed Luke Kornet on a two-year contract. A couple of weeks into free agency, the Celtics agreed to trade Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Daniel Theis and a 2023 first-round draft pick to the Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon will earn $22.6 million next season and $21.634 million in the 2023-24 season. In a total of 36 games played with the Pacers last season, the six-year guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He shot 44.8% from the field and 31.2% from downtown.

Then, after Danilo Gallinari was traded to the Spurs, along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick, San Antonio waived him. On the same day, the Celtics signed the forward to a two-year, $13.3 million deal.

