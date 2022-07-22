NBA News and Rumors

The Boston Celtics Are Predicted To Finish With Highest NBA Win Total

James Foglio
The Boston Celtics Are Predicted To Finish With Highest NBA Win Total

The Boston Celtics have the highest NBA win total projection for the 2022-23 NBA season, according to multiple sportsbooks. They are predicted to finish with at least 55 wins next season.

Ranking second, the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to earn a minimum of 53 wins. Continue scrolling to see the top contenders’ NBA win totals for next season.

Boston Celtics expected to finish with highest NBA win total

The 2021-22 Celtics finished 51-31 (.622) last season. They ranked second overall in the Eastern Conference standings behind the top-seeded Miami Heat.

While they went on defeat the Heat in seven games of the ECFs, the C’s lost in six games against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. The defending champs rank tied for sixth on the list.

Last season was also Ime Udoka’s first season as an NBA head coach. In Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs, the Celtics set an NBA record with 22 made 3-pointers versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Can Boston finish with at least 55 wins in the 2022-23 season? Well, the team has had a great offseason so far. The top contenders’ NBA win totals are featured below.

NBA Team Win Total Conference
Boston Celtics 55.5 East
Los Angeles Clippers 53.5 West
Phoenix Suns 52.5 West
Milwaukee Bucks 51.5 East
Memphis Grizzlies 51.5 West
Philadelphia 76ers 50.5 East
Denver Nuggets 50.5 West
Golden State Warriors 50.5 West
Miami Heat 49.5 East
Minnesota Timberwolves 48.5 West
Atlanta Hawks 47.5 East
Dallas Mavericks 47.5 West
Toronto Raptors 44.5 East
New Orleans Pelicans 43.5 West
Chicago Bulls 41.5 East
Cleveland Cavaliers 41.5 East
Portland Trail Blazers 41.5 West
Charlotte Hornets 36.5 East
Washington Wizards 35.5 East

Celtics’ offseason signings and roster changes

This offseason, the Boston Celtics re-signed Sam Hauser on a three-year, $6 million deal. Hauser’s minimum salary for this contract is set at $5,658,206. In a total of 26 games played in the 2021-22 season, Hauser averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Plus, the team re-signed Luke Kornet on a two-year contract. A couple of weeks into free agency, the Celtics agreed to trade Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Daniel Theis and a 2023 first-round draft pick to the Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon will earn $22.6 million next season and $21.634 million in the 2023-24 season. In a total of 36 games played with the Pacers last season, the six-year guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He shot 44.8% from the field and 31.2% from downtown.

Then, after Danilo Gallinari was traded to the Spurs, along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick, San Antonio waived him. On the same day, the Celtics signed the forward to a two-year, $13.3 million deal.

For more articles related to the Boston Celtics' win total or offseason moves, go to the main page.

Celtics NBA News and Rumors News
James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
