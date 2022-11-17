It’s going to be a long season for the Las Vegas Raiders. After putting together a disappointing 2-7 overall record, Raiders fans have been pleading to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Despite such a poor start, the Raiders’ front office has publicly supported their head coach.

According to a report from Bill Plaschke, Mark Davis and the Raiders don’t have the money to fire McDaniels. Instead, the Raiders might be stuck with him until at least the end 2024-2025 season.

McDaniels off to a slow start

Once the Raiders signed Davante Adams in the offseason, the expectations were high in Las Vegas. However, things haven’t gone as planned. The Raiders own the second-worst record in the NFL and have blown several leads this season.

While all fingers point back to McDaniels, both fans and team members begin to become impatient with the first-year head coach.

However, it looks like McDaniels will be here for another two years. While his contract was not made public. It seems like the Raiders don’t have enough cash to buy him out.

Despite Davis publicly supporting McDaniels with his 2-7 record, the Raiders owner appears to have no other choice but to stick with his coach.

Report: The reason the #Raiders won't fire Josh McDaniels is financial – "They don't have the money to fire him." The team is "cash poor" and can't afford to fire McDaniels and then pay another coach, according to @BillPlaschke "He'll be the coach this year and next year." pic.twitter.com/bQ4VBSQSme — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders are strapped for cash

It would be no surprise that the Raiders are struggling financially. Davis was in charge of commissioning Allegiant Stadium, which is currently home to the Raiders as of 2020.

In addition, the Raiders also had to reach a settlement with former head coach Jon Gruden.

It was reported that the Raiders owed Gruden nearly $40 million from his $100 million dollar contract.

It seems that Davis and Raiders fans will need to be patient with McDaniels because it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere