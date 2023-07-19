NFL News and Rumors

The New York Jets Report To Training Camp

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds Move Shorten by 52%

The 2023 NFL season is getting closer.

The New York Jets reported to training camp on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The team’s official Twitter account did not need to hype the fans about the upcoming season, but these pictures were posted anyway.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks relaxed and happy to come to camp; this is not the same Rodgers who showed up at Packers camp frowning and with long hair a couple of years ago.

 

Massive Expectations For Rogers And Company

This is a Jets team that has massive expectations assigned to it ever since Rodgers, 39, was traded from the Packers to the Jets in the offseason.

Hard Knocks will be following the team, but without as much access as before per the Jets’ request so that players being released will not be shown.

 

Episodes will begin airing on August 8, days after the Jets play their first preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game on August 3, 2023.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Is Ready

Mike Greenberg is a normal beleaguered Jets fan who is ready to see the team turn things around.

He could not contain his excitement for the opening of training camp on Tuesday.

On his show Get Up, his colleagues were surprised he was not wearing green.

Greeny was wearing green and showed his Jets spirit with a big reveal.

 

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
