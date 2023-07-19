The New York Jets Report To Training Camp

The 2023 NFL season is getting closer.

The New York Jets reported to training camp on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The team’s official Twitter account did not need to hype the fans about the upcoming season, but these pictures were posted anyway.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks relaxed and happy to come to camp; this is not the same Rodgers who showed up at Packers camp frowning and with long hair a couple of years ago.

This is not an AI-generated photo. pic.twitter.com/YoVj9yfn8e — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 19, 2023

Massive Expectations For Rogers And Company

This is a Jets team that has massive expectations assigned to it ever since Rodgers, 39, was traded from the Packers to the Jets in the offseason.

Hard Knocks will be following the team, but without as much access as before per the Jets’ request so that players being released will not be shown.

Update: The #Jets Hard Knocks season “Won’t be the same” as past editions, per @AdamSchefter “Hard Knocks will not be the same. They’re not going to be given the same access,” Schefter added: “The Jets don’t believe it’s humane to show players being released.” (On @GetUpESPN… pic.twitter.com/xZ89sNMoZk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 18, 2023

Episodes will begin airing on August 8, days after the Jets play their first preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game on August 3, 2023.

This year’s opening Hard Knocks’ episode featuring the New York Jets will be Tuesday, Aug. 8. pic.twitter.com/zQHs3TDKuq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Is Ready

Mike Greenberg is a normal beleaguered Jets fan who is ready to see the team turn things around.

He could not contain his excitement for the opening of training camp on Tuesday.

On his show Get Up, his colleagues were surprised he was not wearing green.

Greeny was wearing green and showed his Jets spirit with a big reveal.

.@Espngreeny had a Jets surprise for us this morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/cbIghdCHOL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 19, 2023