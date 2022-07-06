Thomas Bryant signs one-year contract with Lakers

Thomas Bryant has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Lakers. In the 2021-22 NBA season, in a total of 27 games played with the Wizards, the center averaged 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and almost 1.0 assist per game. He also averaged 52% shooting from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range.

The fifth-year player was inactive for the first half of the season. Over the past five years, the New York native has moved from the west coast to the east coast. The Jazz selected Bryant 42nd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. However, along with Josh Hart, his draft rights were immediately traded to the Lakers for Tony Bradley.

Eight days later, the center signed a multi-year contract with Los Angeles. Of course, Bryant was waived by the Lakers in 2018. The front office preferred to retain Ivica Zubac and Mortiz Wagner. So, the former Hoosier was left hanging. He only played 15 games of his 2017-18 rookie season.

Thomas Bryant played in the G League and with the Wizards

Moreover, the center played with the South Bay Lakers, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, for three games in the 2017-18 season. He averaged 21 points, 8.7 rebounds 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in those few contests. He was selected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team and first-team All-NBA G League.

After that, Bryant was claimed on waivers by the Wizards. Then, on Jul. 6, 2019, the center signed a three-year, $25 million deal with the team. Last season, Bryant earned $8,666,667.

Furthermore, in the Wizards’ 117-98 win over the 76ers on Jan. 17, Bryant ended his performance with 15 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16 minutes played. On Mar. 1, the center scored a season-high 16 points in the Wizards’ 116-113 victory against the Pistons.

Not to mention, in his team’s 114-92 loss to the Knicks on Apr. 8, the fifth-year player finished his outing with a season-high 10 rebounds in 26 minutes played.

Who will be named starting center?

Now, Bryant will be competing with Damian Jones for the starting center position. It is unknown whether or not coach Darvin Ham will move Anthony Davis back to power forward for the 2022-23 season. Either way, Jones and Bryant must give it their all.

Last season with the Kings, Jones averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in 56 games played. He started in 15 games and averaged 18.2 minutes per game. On the other hand, Bryant averaged 16.3 minutes with the Wizards in the 2021-22 season.

