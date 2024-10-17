Three Teams Linked to Mike Williams

New York Jets wide receiver, Mike Williams, is on the trading block. With the team acquiring Davante Adams this week, many feel as if this signals the end of the wideout’s end to his short tenure with New York. Williams was listed as out of practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons. Williams has not had a great campaign to start the season. He only has 10 receptions for 145 yards on the year. Despite this, he is still garnering interest from at least three other NFL teams. Those teams would be the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Three Teams Have Reportedly Reached Out About Mike Williams

New Orleans Saints

The Saints could use a physical wideout like Williams. While Rashid Shaheed has been a revelation, he is also very streaky in terms of production. Chris Olave is the number one option, but with him sidelined with injury, New Orleans’ passing attack is in desperate need of reinforcements. Not to mention, if the team gives the proverbial keys to quarterback, Spencer Rattler, sooner than later, a veteran like Williams would be a positive addition. While Chris Olave is the centerpiece to the Saints’ passing game, Mike Williams would be a terrific auxiliary piece for them.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers continue their search for a legitimate number two wideout to play alongside George Pickens. Whether it is Justin Fields or Russell Wilson at quarterback, adding a big-bodied receiver like Williams should take some pressure off of the Steelers’ passing game. It would also open up more playmaking opportunities for George Pickens. Sitting at 4-2 currently, the Steelers would welcome another playmaker like Mike Williams. He could possibly move the needle just enough for them to catch the Baltimore Ravens and make put some ground between them and the rest of the AFC North.

Los Angeles Chargers

A reunion with Williams’ former team could be in the cards. The Chargers have looked solid to start the season under new head coach, Jim Harbaugh. They have emphasized the run game in a big way as they have a rush play percentage of 52.40 percent whereas their pass play percentage is currently at 47.60 percent. Still, adding a familiar face for Justin Herbert would not hurt. Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. As a result, his ability along with his familiarity with Mike Williams would bolster the wideout’s individual’s performance. Considering all of this, do not be surprised to see Mike Williams on a new team soon.