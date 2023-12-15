The Las Angeles Chargers’ effort looked bad watching the Thursday Night Football broadcast live, falling 63-21 to the host Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Reviewing the NFL Twitter reactions Friday afternoon, the Chargers’ outcome looked worse as coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired.

Our full segment as the news broke on The Insiders on #NFLPlus: Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco are out, as the #Chargers seek new leadership and a new vision for how to bring a championship to L.A. pic.twitter.com/BDJao01hmQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2023

Providing early interest, two Raiders scored their first career TDs during the first quarter …

8:13 in first quarter: Zamir White scores first career TD *a few minutes later 4:47 in first quarter: Tre Tucker scores first career TD pic.twitter.com/X5QWqPimyh — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2023

What an unserious performance by the Chargers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 15, 2023

The Raiders dominated the first half, scoring six TDs. The high-scoring effort nearly secured the largest halftime lead in NFL history …

Raiders are tied for the second-largest halftime lead in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/hhVgGPfRgy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2023

Through 30 minutes, Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was just getting warmed up, even though the job was all but done …

Big first half for Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders! pic.twitter.com/FhT2E1XG1Z — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 15, 2023

Trailing by 56, the Chargers showed some fourth-quarter spark …

The Raiders scored every which way and loose …

Raiders scores in the 2nd half -Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers threw a TD pass. -357-pound nose tackle John Jenkins recovered a fumble and scored his first career TD. -Jack Jones pick 6. pic.twitter.com/uBl3vahhAz — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2023

The final score: Raiders 63, Chargers 21 …