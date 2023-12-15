NFL News and Rumors

Thursday Night Football: Fans Watch Raiders Romp Sparkless Chargers; Coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco Fired Friday

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
tnf staley fired after bad loss (1)

The Las Angeles Chargers’ effort looked bad watching the Thursday Night Football broadcast live, falling 63-21 to the host Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Reviewing the NFL Twitter reactions Friday afternoon, the Chargers’ outcome looked worse as coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired.

Breaking news …

Let’s get Thursday night’s scoring highlights out of the way …

Providing early interest, two Raiders scored their first career TDs during the first quarter …

A serious first-half observation …

The Raiders dominated the first half, scoring six TDs. The high-scoring effort nearly secured the largest halftime lead in NFL history …

Through 30 minutes, Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was just getting warmed up, even though the job was all but done …

“Finally, something good happened to the Chargers” …

Head dancing on the bench? Certain NFL players can do that during routs …

Trailing by 56, the Chargers showed some fourth-quarter spark …

OK, who gave Raiders DL Maxx Crosby the phone back? …

The Raiders scored every which way and loose …

The final score: Raiders 63, Chargers 21 …

Topics  
Chargers NFL News and Rumors Raiders Thursday Night Football Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)
2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 15
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young
Carolina Panthers Ticket Prices Hit Lowest Ever Price of 45 Cents for NFL Game vs. Atlanta Falcons
Author image David Evans  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
bernabeu
Could Real Madrid’s Soccer Stadium in Spain be the Next Overseas NFL Game Host?
Author image David Evans  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30)
Chargers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4)
Chargers vs. Raiders: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
641f730f-d4de-4661-aeea-86c4f1d826c4-2021-1024-dm-lions-rams01356
NFL: Searching For Value In NFC Champion Futures Market Going Into Week 15
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top