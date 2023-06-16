Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods To Miss The Open Championship At Royal Liverpool

Dan Girolamo
Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters

Tiger Woods will not play in the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool next month, an R&A spokesman confirmed (via ESPN) on Friday.

“We have been advised that Tiger will not be playing at Royal Liverpool,” an R&A spokesperson said. “We wish him all the best with his recovery.”

Tiger Woods Quest For 16th Major In 2023 Ends

By skipping the Open Championship, Woods’s quest for his 16th major in 2023 ends.

Woods’ only appearance at the majors this year came at the 2023 Masters. Woods made the cut but withdrew from the tournament seven holes into his third round.

Shortly after the Masters, Woods underwent fusions surgery to repair his ankle.

Woods continues to deal with the repercussions of a 2021 automobile accident, where he sustained multiple leg injuries.

Tiger Woods Previously Won At Royal Liverpool

Woods previously won the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2006. Woods won by two strokes over Chris DiMarco.

The win marked Woods’s second-straight win at the Open Championship and third overall.

Woods’s last major championship came at the 2019 Masters, defeating Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele by one stroke.

There is no timetable for Woods’s return to professional golf.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
