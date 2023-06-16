Tiger Woods To Miss The Open Championship At Royal Liverpool

Tiger Woods will not play in the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool next month, an R&A spokesman confirmed (via ESPN) on Friday.

“We have been advised that Tiger will not be playing at Royal Liverpool,” an R&A spokesperson said. “We wish him all the best with his recovery.”

Tiger Woods Quest For 16th Major In 2023 Ends

BREAKING: Tiger Woods will not play The Open next month at Royal Liverpool. ❌ pic.twitter.com/v80WHvLPhb — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 16, 2023

By skipping the Open Championship, Woods’s quest for his 16th major in 2023 ends.

Woods’ only appearance at the majors this year came at the 2023 Masters. Woods made the cut but withdrew from the tournament seven holes into his third round.

Shortly after the Masters, Woods underwent fusions surgery to repair his ankle.

Woods continues to deal with the repercussions of a 2021 automobile accident, where he sustained multiple leg injuries.

Tiger Woods Previously Won At Royal Liverpool

Woods previously won the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2006. Woods won by two strokes over Chris DiMarco.

The win marked Woods’s second-straight win at the Open Championship and third overall.

Woods’s last major championship came at the 2019 Masters, defeating Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele by one stroke.

There is no timetable for Woods’s return to professional golf.

