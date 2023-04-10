Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been suspended one game for punching teammate Kyle Anderson in the huddle of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wolves announced on Monday that Gobert would miss the Wolves’ opening round game of the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers. Gobert will not travel with the team to LA.

Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be held back after Gobert swung at Anderson in HEATED exchange 😳 pic.twitter.com/jvB9xawHNn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2023

Rudy Gobert Punched Teammate Kyle Anderson

During a timeout in the second quarter, Gobert and Anderson had a heated exchange on their bench.

In the footage, Anderson tells Gobert to “block some shots,” to which Gobert says, “Go grab a rebound.”

Anderson then tells Gobert to “shut the f— up, b—-,” which causes Gobert to throw a punch. The two teammates had to be separated and restrained.

Gobert went to the locker room and was sent home by the team. The Timberwolves went on to defeat the Pelicans 113-108.

After the game, Gobert tweeted out his apology, saying that his “emotions” got the best of him today and that he “loves” and “respects” Anderson.

Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023

Depleted Timberwolves Face Surging Los Angeles Lakers In Play-In Tournament

Gobert is not the only player who will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Lakers. Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, arguably their best wing defender, fractured his hand during Sunday’s game after punching a wall during halftime and will miss significant time.

The Wolves will also be without center Naz Reed, who will miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured left wrist.

If the No. 8 Wolves lose to the No. 7 Lakers, they will have one final chance to qualify for the playoffs. The Wolves will host the winner between No. 9 New Orleans and No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder. The winner of that game will become the No. 8 seed and advance to face the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

