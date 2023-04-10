NBA News and Rumors

Timberwolves Rudy Gobert Suspended One Game, Will Miss Play-In Vs. Lakers

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert puts his finger up.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been suspended one game for punching teammate Kyle Anderson in the huddle of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wolves announced on Monday that Gobert would miss the Wolves’ opening round game of the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers. Gobert will not travel with the team to LA.

Rudy Gobert Punched Teammate Kyle Anderson

During a timeout in the second quarter, Gobert and Anderson had a heated exchange on their bench.

In the footage, Anderson tells Gobert to “block some shots,” to which Gobert says, “Go grab a rebound.”

Anderson then tells Gobert to “shut the f— up, b—-,” which causes Gobert to throw a punch. The two teammates had to be separated and restrained.

Gobert went to the locker room and was sent home by the team. The Timberwolves went on to defeat the Pelicans 113-108.

After the game, Gobert tweeted out his apology, saying that his “emotions” got the best of him today and that he “loves” and “respects” Anderson.

 

Depleted Timberwolves Face Surging Los Angeles Lakers In Play-In Tournament

Gobert is not the only player who will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Lakers. Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, arguably their best wing defender, fractured his hand during Sunday’s game after punching a wall during halftime and will miss significant time.

The Wolves will also be without center Naz Reed, who will miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured left wrist.

If the No. 8 Wolves lose to the No. 7 Lakers, they will have one final chance to qualify for the playoffs. The Wolves will host the winner between No. 9 New Orleans and No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder. The winner of that game will become the No. 8 seed and advance to face the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

NBA News and Rumors Timberwolves
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

