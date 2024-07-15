Titans Agree to One-Year Deal With Jamal Adams

The Tennessee Titans are not done making moves this offseason. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with safety, Jamal Adams, on a one-year deal. Tennessee is taking a bit of a risk considering Adams appeared in just nine games last year for the Seattle Seahawks thanks to nagging injuries. Regardless, the team feels as if he can bolster the back-end of their secondary enough and provide some quarterback pressure considering he is one of the better blitzers in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans Sign Safety, Jamal Adams, to One-Year Deal

Jamal Adams’ Up and Down Career

There is no secret that Adams’ production has dipped in recent years. However, he can still be effective in spurts. To expect Jamal Adams to return to Pro-Bowl form though would be unrealistic. After all, there is a reason the Titans only offered him a one-year contract. Still, Adams can be a solid safety for Tennessee and be reliable in a “prove it,” contract year. For his career, he has logged 50 tackles for a loss, 494 combined tackles, four fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles, and 21.5 sacks. On top of this, Adams has also recorded 36 passes defended, four interceptions, and 42 quarterback hits throughout the course of his seven-season career.

Going into year eight, the Tennessee Titans are hoping that they can rejuvenate Jamal Adams and potentially elevate their defensive ranking. Last year, the Titans ranked 17th in overall team defense. Their defensive unit was as “middle of the pack,” as it could possibly get in the NFL. Tennessee’s defense allowed 33 touchdowns, logged only six interceptions which was dead-last in the league, and recorded 45.0 sacks as a unit. All in all, Jamal Adams will hopefully improve some of these numbers this coming season.

Can the Titans be a Dark Horse Next Season?

On paper, the Titans have a team that could play spoiler in many matchups. They have added some savvy veterans on both sides of the ball this offseason. Still, there are plenty of concerns with this Titans squad. Not to mention, they will have their hands full competing with the Texans, Jaguars, and even the Colts in the AFC South. The jury is still out on quarterback, Will Levis. Plus, it remains to be seen if their overall defense will improve from last year. Considering all of this, Jamal Adams will have high expectations this season. Especially if he wants to once again be considered as one of the most dominant safeties in the entire NFL.