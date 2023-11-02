Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Out: Will Tennessee Start Will Levis?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will the Titans turn to Will Levis in Tannehill’s place?

Will Levis To Start For Ryan Tannehill

Titans officially ruled out QB Ryan Tannehill for Thursday night’s game vs. the Steelers. Rookie QB Will Levis starts again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2023

With Tannehill out with an ankle injury, Levis will start again at quarterback for the Titans.

Tannehill suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 6’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London. Tannehill could not practice these past few days, so head coach Mike Vrabel will turn to Levis on a short week.

Tannehill has struggled all season, throwing for just 1,128 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions with a QBR of 32.7. The veteran quarterback is in the final year of his contract.

Will Levis With An Impressive Debut

Every Will Levis pass attempt from his dazzling NFL debut for the #Titans pic.twitter.com/4jz47XHU7J — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) October 30, 2023

Levis made his first career start in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win.

Levis dazzled in his debut, showcasing his big arm on several deep throws that became touchdowns.

Levis will make his first road start at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers.