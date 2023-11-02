NFL News and Rumors

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Out: Will Tennessee Start Will Levis?

Dan Girolamo
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will the Titans turn to Will Levis in Tannehill’s place?

Will Levis To Start For Ryan Tannehill

With Tannehill out with an ankle injury, Levis will start again at quarterback for the Titans.

Tannehill suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 6’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London. Tannehill could not practice these past few days, so head coach Mike Vrabel will turn to Levis on a short week.

Tannehill has struggled all season, throwing for just 1,128 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions with a QBR of 32.7. The veteran quarterback is in the final year of his contract.

Will Levis With An Impressive Debut

Levis made his first career start in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win.

Levis dazzled in his debut, showcasing his big arm on several deep throws that became touchdowns.

Levis will make his first road start at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers.

Titans
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
