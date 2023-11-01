The Tennessee Titans (3-4) travel to Pennsylvania to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. Find out how to watch the Titans vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

The Titans turned to rookie quarterback Will Levis to replace the injured Ryan Tannehill in Week 8. The gamble paid off as Levis threw four touchdown passes in a 28-23 victory. Levis will likely start again on Thursday night.

The Steelers’ inconsistent offensive woes continued in Week 8, accumulating 261 yards and 10 points in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although Kenny Pickett exited Week 8 with a rib injury, he is still in line to start against Tennessee.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

How to Watch Titans vs. Steelers On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

AFC South vs AFC North. Who’s getting this primetime dub? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JJZ7zdJvBg — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2023

🏈 Game: Titans vs. Steelers

📅 Date : Thursday – Nov. 2, 2023

: Thursday – Nov. 2, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Highmark Stadium — Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: Highmark Stadium — Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Titans vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Titans vs. Steelers is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) on the broadcast.

For those fans looking to start their night earlier, tune in for TNF Tonight, Thursday Night Football’s pregame show, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Titans vs. Steelers is available for NFL+ subscribers on their mobile devices or tablets. If you live in the Tennessee or Pittsburgh market, you can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations.

One of the most convenient ways to watch the game is through BetOnline. After placing a wager on BetOnline, customers will receive a free live stream of the Titans vs. Steelers.

Titans vs. Steelers Preview

Henry vs. Watt. Who has the edge? #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/hKmwOBI0y3 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 1, 2023

Which team is favored? BetOnline has the Steelers as a 2.5-point favorite. Keep an eye on this line the rest of the week to see if it jumps a half-point to three.

Although Pittsburgh is best known for its hard-hitting defense, that unit is third-to-last in yards per game (382.6).

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

