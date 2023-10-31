NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Philadelphia Stands Alone

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

+550 Back at the top of the NFL are the Philadelphia Eagles. A.J. Brown should be in the conversation for best WR in the NFL. We will learn a lot about Philly in their next six games, starting with the Cowboys on Sunday.

2 Baltimore Ravens (6-2) +1400 Beating the Cardinals won’t win the Ravens any awards. However, a win is a win, and the Ravens keep winning. Had it not been for two bad quarters, the Ravens might be 8-0. Baltimore plays Seattle in an interesting AFC vs. NFC matchup.

3 Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

+500 The Kansas City Chiefs are still a good football team despite the 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. However, the lack of weapons outside of Travis Kelce will be the reason this team loses in January if they can’t repeat as Super Bowl champions.

4 Miami Dolphins (6-2)

+850 Miami righted the ship against New England after getting physically dominated by Philadelphia. Fun stat: Tua Tagovailoa moved to 6-0 against New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The Dolphins clash with the Chiefs in Germany.

5 San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

+550 Is it time to be worried in San Francisco? The 49ers are too talented to miss the playoffs. However, injuries to impact players and Brock Purdy’s regression have led to three straight losses. The bye comes at the perfect time for San Francisco.

6 Detroit Lions (6-2)

+1100 That’s how you respond to getting annihilated by the Ravens. The Lions sacked Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo six times in Detroit’s 26-14 win over Las Vegas. Jahmyr Gibbs had his best game of the season with 152 yards rushing and one touchdown.

7 Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

+950 If the Dallas Cowboys play as they did against the Rams, they can beat any team in the NFL. Dak Prescott threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns. It’s put up or shut up for the Cowboys when Dallas faces the Eagles in Philadelphia.

8 Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

+1800 The longest winning streak in the NFL belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars at five. Don’t look now, but the Jaguars are a dark horse to secure the No. 1 seed. Jacksonville has a bye in Week 9.

9 Buffalo Bills (5-3)

+1400 The Bills returned to their winning ways with a 24-18 victory over the Bucs. However, something still looks off, mainly on defense, due to multiple injuries to impact players. They’ll need their A-game to face the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

10 Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

+4000 Seattle was dead in the water late in the fourth quarter. Then, a P.J. Walker interception revitalized the Seahawks, and Geno Smith led the offense on a game-winning drive to defeat the Browns. Seattle travels east to play the Baltimore Ravens.

11 Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) +1600 Don’t look now, but the Bengals have won three straight games, with their latest victory coming over the San Francisco 49ers. Joe Burrow looks fully healthy for the first time all season. If the Bengals beat the Bills on Sunday, they join the Chiefs and Ravens as favorites to win the AFC.

12 Cleveland Browns (4-3)

+4000 Losing in Seattle with a backup quarterback isn’t necessarily a bad loss. Yet, Cleveland should have won this game. This loss could come back to haunt the Browns later this year. Does anyone know what is going on with Deshaun Watson? I don’t think the Browns organization can answer that question FWIW.

13 Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) +10000 The Steelers’ defense did everything they could to win the game, but Pittsburgh’s offense did not hold up their end of the bargain in a 20-10 loss to the Jaguars. Kenny Pickett left the game with a rib injury. Mitch Trubisky will probably start on Thursday against the Titans if Pickett can’t play.

14 Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

+8000 The Atlanta Falcons are one of the league’s most frustrating teams. Watching the Falcons every week is like riding a roller coaster without a seat belt. They are destined to win 7-9 games. Will that be enough to win the NFC South?

15 Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) +4000 The Chargers finally played up to their potential in a 30-12 win over the Bears. Yes, the game was against a terrible Bears team. But with a wide-open race for the final spot in the AFC, the Chargers need all the wins they can get. The Chargers play the Jets in New Jersey on Monday Night Football.

16 Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

+15000 Good news: The Vikings won their third-straight game to move to 4-4. Bad news: Kirk Cousins is out for the season with a torn Achilles. To replace Cousins, the Vikings traded for Arizona’s Joshua Dobbs, who will compete for the starting job.

17 New York Jets (4-3)

+5000 In the ugliest game of the weekend, the New York Jets squeaked out a 13-10 overtime victory over the New York Giants. Both teams should apologize to the sport of football for their respective performances. The Jets welcome the Chargers to MetLife for Monday Night Football.

18 New Orleans Saints (4-4) +5000 Was this the game to spark a run for the New Orleans Saints? The Saints’ offense exploded for 500+ yards of offense and 38 points in their win over the Indianapolis Colts. With an elite defense, the Saints should be the favorite to win the NFC South.

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

+12500 The Bucs continue to fade into darkness after losing a third straight game in Week 8. If the Bucs lose to the Texans in Week 9, should Tampa swap out Baker Mayfield at quarterback for Kyle Trask?

20 Houston Texans (3-4)

+15000 C.J. Stroud played his worst game of the season, completing 16-24 passes for 140 yards and zero touchdowns. Yet, Stroud still gave the Texans a chance to win before losing to the Carolina Panthers. Houston will look to bounce back against the Bucs.

21 Los Angeles Rams (3-5) +15000 The Rams never stood a chance in their 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Rams are in serious trouble if Matthew Stafford’s UCL sprain in his thumb causes him to miss significant time.

22 Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

+25000 Did you know that the Colts are the only team in the NFL to score at least 20 points in every game this season? The streak continued against the Saints. However, their 27 points could not match New Orleans’ 38 points. Indy plays Carolina in what feels like a must-win game.

23 Washington Commanders (3-5) +20000 Despite losing 38-31 to the Eagles, the Commanders must feel great about Sam Howell, who threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns in defeat. The Commanders appear to be sellers at the deadline, shipping DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick, and DE Chase Young to the 49ers for a mid-round pick.

24 Tennessee Titans (3-4)

+15000 Apologies to Ryan Tannehill, but the Titans’ offense should belong to Will Levis. The rookie looked great in his first start, throwing four touchdowns in a 28-23 win. If Levis can somehow escape Pittsburgh with a victory on Thursday night, the Titans should never return to Tannehill.

25 Denver Broncos (3-5) +125000 For the first time since the Obama Administration, the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a football game. The Broncos defense made things tough for Patrick Mahomes all day, intercepting the star QB twice in a 24-9 victory. Denver has a bye in Week 9 before traveling to Buffalo in Week 10.

26 Las Vegas Raiders (3-5)

+25000 Jimmy Garoppolo, woof. The veteran QB was sacked six times and threw one interception in the Raiders’ 24-16 loss to the Detroit Lions. To make matters worse, Davante Adams is visibly frustrated with the team. There is no chance that Adams will play for the Raiders in 2024.

27 New England Patriots (2-6)

+30000 The Patriots simply cannot beat the Dolphins when Tua starts. New England’s defense kept the Patriots in the game, but their offense could not . Is the tank on in New England?

28 Green Bay Packers (2-5) +15000 The Jordan Love situation continues to get worse before it gets better. Love completed 24 of 41 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Packers’ 24-10 loss to the Vikings. Love doesn’t look like a franchise QB right now.

29 Chicago Bears (2-6)

+75000 The NFL should have flexed out Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football. No one needs to watch the Bears in primetime, especially without Justin Fields. The Bears head to New Orleans to play the Saints in Week 9.

30 New York Giants (2-6) +40000 The New York Giants did not just lose against the Jets. The Giants embarrassed themselves. After backup Tyrod Taylor was knocked out of the game in the second quarter, the Giants brought in Tommy DeVito to finish the game, who ended up throwing for -1 yard on the day. The Giants should be ashamed of themselves for that performance on offense.

31 Arizona Cardinals (1-7)

+100000 You knew something was happening in Arizona once they benched Joshua Dobbs. With Dobbs heading to Minnesota, Clayton Tune is set to start in Week 9, with the intention that Kyler Murray makes his season debut in Week 10.