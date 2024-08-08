Titans Sign Quandre Diggs to One-Year Deal

The Tennessee Titans have silently been one of the busier teams this offseason. Even with the preseason right around the corner, the Titans continue to add to their roster. Their most recent acquisition is three-time Pro Bowl defensive back, Quandre Diggs. Diggs is reunited with safety, Jamal Adams, as they both spent time together with the Seattle Seahawks. The Titans now boast an impressive secondary on paper as they also traded for L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the offseason. While the Titans still have an uphill climb this year, Tennessee is looking improved on paper from last year.

Quandre Diggs’ Impact

While he is entering his 11th NFL season, Diggs is only one year removed from this third Pro Bowl selection. He can still thrive in the right environment. For his career, Diggs has logged numbers of 15 tackles for a loss, 580 combined tackles, and 428 solo tackles. On top of this, the former Seahawk has also recorded 56 passes defended, 24 interceptions, and five forced fumbles throughout his career. Diggs really made a name for himself once he arrived at Seattle after spending the first part of his career with the Detroit Lions. During his Seattle tenure, he tallied 32 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 18 interceptions. There was a reason Quandre Diggs was a three-time Pro-Bowler with the Seahawks. Last year was the first season since the 2020 campaign where he was not selected to a Pro Bowl. Now, he will be playing alongside his former teammate, Jamal Adams, in Tennessee.

Notable Signings for the Tennessee Titans This Offseason

The Titans are a team that have flown under the radar this offseason. Especially when it comes to signing veteran talent. The Titans also brought in wide receiver, Tyler Boyd, who had spent the previous eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The team also signed another notable wideout in Calvin Ridley, who proved he still had some gas left in the tank after his lone year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not to mention, they signed safety, Jamal Adams, another former Seahawk, and are hoping they can revive his career. Tennessee is looking to avoid going into a full rebuilding phase right now. However, it will be difficult considering the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans improved on paper. Hopefully for the Titans, the veteran talent they have accumulated will translate into some positive results for the new NFL season.