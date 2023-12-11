Week 14 features a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Tennessee Titans (4-8) face the Miami Dolphins (9-3), and the Green Bay Packers (6-6) take on the New York Giants (4-8). Below, we examine the best Monday Night Football player props for Week 14.

Monday Night Football Week 14 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Monday Night Football Week 14 Props

Will Levis Under 4.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Going up against the best offense in the league. Might as well let that mf fly @will_levis pic.twitter.com/TKEDYbaOeK — Matt 🍊 (@titanmatt_) December 11, 2023

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis burst onto the scene in his debut, throwing four passing touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Falcons.

Since then, Levis has cooled off significantly, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions in five starts.

One thing Levis has not done is scramble. Since the game against Atlanta, when he rushed for 11 yards, Levis has failed to rush for more than five yards a game.

The Dolphins are one of the best defenses against the quarterback run, allowing a mere 3.33 rushing yards per game to opposing QBs. The trend continues Monday as Miami makes Levis a passer, not a runner.

Jayden Reed Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

Jayden Reed since week 10: 78.0 PFF grade

13 receptions

164 yards

62 rushing yards

3 TDs 📈 pic.twitter.com/gh7muCwszR — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) November 27, 2023

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is starting to build a good rapport with Jordan Love. In his past four games, Reed’s averaging 4.25 catches on six targets for 45 yards.

Reed could be Love’s No. 1 option against the Giants, with Christian Watson out and Aaron Jones likely sitting out.

Teams have had plenty of success throwing on the Giants, as New York ranked 20th in the NFL in pass defense heading into Week 14 (228.3 yards/game).

Reed’s career-high for receiving yards in one game is 84. Reed has a chance to surpass that on Monday night.