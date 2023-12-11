NFL News and Rumors

Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants Monday Night Football Player Props

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11)

Week 14 features a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Tennessee Titans (4-8) face the Miami Dolphins (9-3), and the Green Bay Packers (6-6) take on the New York Giants (4-8). Below, we examine the best Monday Night Football player props for Week 14.

Monday Night Football Week 14 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Monday Night Football Week 14 Props

Will Levis Under 4.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis burst onto the scene in his debut, throwing four passing touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Falcons.

Since then, Levis has cooled off significantly, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions in five starts.

One thing Levis has not done is scramble. Since the game against Atlanta, when he rushed for 11 yards, Levis has failed to rush for more than five yards a game.

The Dolphins are one of the best defenses against the quarterback run, allowing a mere 3.33 rushing yards per game to opposing QBs. The trend continues Monday as Miami makes Levis a passer, not a runner.

Bet on Will Levis Under 4.5 Rushing Yards (-115) at BetOnline

Jayden Reed Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is starting to build a good rapport with Jordan Love. In his past four games, Reed’s averaging 4.25 catches on six targets for 45 yards.

Reed could be Love’s No. 1 option against the Giants, with Christian Watson out and Aaron Jones likely sitting out.

Teams have had plenty of success throwing on the Giants, as New York ranked 20th in the NFL in pass defense heading into Week 14 (228.3 yards/game).

Reed’s career-high for receiving yards in one game is 84. Reed has a chance to surpass that on Monday night.

Bet on Jayden Reed Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-118) at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)

Monday Night Football Week 14 Same Game Parlay

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
How Much Do NFL Refs Make? NFL Referee Salary, Playoff Bonuses, & Other Jobs
How Much Do NFL Refs Make? NFL Referee Salary, Playoff Bonuses, & Other Jobs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Fines Reach New Record In 2023 With Total Eclipsing $5 Million
NFL Fines Reach New Record In 2023 With Total Eclipsing $5 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates with fans
Packers vs. Giants: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1)
Titans vs. Dolphins: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
panthes lose to saints in no (1)
NFL Week 14: Fans Watch Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young Fail To Make Big Plays As New Orleans Saints Earned NFC South Win At Caesars Superdome
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
NFL MVP Odds: Betonline Sportsbook Lists QBs Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy Week 14 Betting Favorites
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top