Week 9's Thursday Night Football matchup is between two AFC teams looking to keep pace in the playoff race. Rookie Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans (3-4) head to Pittsburgh to play T.J. Watt and the Steelers (4-3).

Titans vs. Steelers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Will Levis Over 0.5 Interceptions (-167)

To say Levis impressed in his first career start would be an understatement. Levis showed the potential to be a franchise quarterback after his four-touchdown performance in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Levis can’t dwell on the game since the Titans have a quick turnaround against the Steelers on Thursday night.

The Steelers’ defense has been below average in 2023, allowing the third-most yards (382.6 yds/g) and ninth-most passing yards (245.4 yds/g). However, the Steelers are elite at forcing turnovers, with the second most takeaways in the NFL (15).

Seven of those takeaways have been interceptions, with Pittsburgh recording at least one INT in five out of seven games.

It’s a tall task for Levis to make his first road start in a rowdy environment and not make any mistakes. Pittsburgh’s defense will put Levis into uncomfortable situations and force at least one interception.

Derrick Henry Over 73.5 Rushing Yards (-121)

Despite his name circulating in trade rumors, Derrick Henry will remain a member of the Titans for the remainder of the 2023 season.

After a slow start, Henry is starting to return to dominant form, with two 100+ yard performances in his last four games.

Henry and the Titans’ offense now face a Steelers defense that surrenders 137.1 yards per game (27th in NFL). With Levis under center in his first road start, expect the Titans to rely on Henry all night, which should result in at least 74 yards rushing.