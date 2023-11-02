NFL News and Rumors

Titans vs. Steelers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Week 9’s Thursday Night Football matchup is between two AFC teams looking to keep pace in the playoff race. Rookie Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans (3-4) head to Pittsburgh to play T.J. Watt and the Steelers (4-3). Below, we examine the best Thursday Night Football player props.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Will Levis Over 0.5 Interceptions (-167)

To say Levis impressed in his first career start would be an understatement. Levis showed the potential to be a franchise quarterback after his four-touchdown performance in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Levis can’t dwell on the game since the Titans have a quick turnaround against the Steelers on Thursday night.

The Steelers’ defense has been below average in 2023, allowing the third-most yards (382.6 yds/g) and ninth-most passing yards (245.4 yds/g). However, the Steelers are elite at forcing turnovers, with the second most takeaways in the NFL (15).

Seven of those takeaways have been interceptions, with Pittsburgh recording at least one INT in five out of seven games.

It’s a tall task for Levis to make his first road start in a rowdy environment and not make any mistakes. Pittsburgh’s defense will put Levis into uncomfortable situations and force at least one interception.

Bet on Will Levis Over 0.5 Interceptions (-167) at BetOnline

Derrick Henry Over 73.5 Rushing Yards (-121)

Despite his name circulating in trade rumors, Derrick Henry will remain a member of the Titans for the remainder of the 2023 season.

After a slow start, Henry is starting to return to dominant form, with two 100+ yard performances in his last four games.

Henry and the Titans’ offense now face a Steelers defense that surrenders 137.1 yards per game (27th in NFL). With Levis under center in his first road start, expect the Titans to rely on Henry all night, which should result in at least 74 yards rushing.

Bet on Derrick Henry Over 73.5 Rushing Yards (-121) at BetOnline
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Steelers Titans
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
