Week 9 begins in Pennsylvania when the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for Titans vs. Steelers with +400 odds.

Titans vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Titans vs. Steelers Thursday Night Football Props

SGP (+400): Derrick Henry Over 17.5 Carries, Will Levis Over 0.5 Interceptions, Pittsburgh Steelers To Win

The trade deadline came and went without Derrick Henry being moved. Henry will be a Titan for at least the rest of the 2023 season.

The Titans will probably look to get the most out of their star running back since he likely won’t be on the team next year.

Henry is coming off a 22-carry, 101-yard performance in a 28-23 win against the Falcons. Henry has 20+ carries in two of his last four games.

The Steelers are one of the worst teams at stopping the run, allowing 137.1 yards per game. With Will Levis starting the first road game of his NFL career, conventional wisdom says the Titans will look to pound the rock with Henry. I’m expecting another 20+ carry game for Henry.

Speaking of Levis, you could not have scripted a better debut. With four touchdown passes and a win, things look promising for a Titans’ franchise in need of a franchise quarterback.

However, going into Pittsburgh as a rookie will be no easy task. The Steelers are exceptional at forcing turnovers, with 15 total turnovers, including seven interceptions. Since Pittsburgh dominates first-year quarterbacks under Mike Tomlin (23-5 SU), I expect the defense to force a few turnovers against a rookie QB.

Kenny Pickett against the spread in primetime games: W

W

W

W

W

W Pickett is 6-0 ATS.@steelers -2.5 vs. Titans. pic.twitter.com/Wy0IObVl5r — John Ewing (@johnewing) November 2, 2023

Don’t expect Thursday night to be pretty. Titans vs. Steelers will be a game of field positions, field goals, and defense. I’m siding with the numbers, and the trends say to back Tomlin in this spot.

Plus, if Kenny Pickett plays, he is 6-0 ATS (5-1 SU) in primetime games. The Steelers win a close one under the lights.