Titans vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP For Thursday Night Football

Dan Girolamo
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

Week 9 begins in Pennsylvania when the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for Titans vs. Steelers with +400 odds.

Titans vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick: Thursday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Titans vs. Steelers Thursday Night Football Props

SGP (+400): Derrick Henry Over 17.5 Carries, Will Levis Over 0.5 Interceptions, Pittsburgh Steelers To Win

The trade deadline came and went without Derrick Henry being moved. Henry will be a Titan for at least the rest of the 2023 season.

The Titans will probably look to get the most out of their star running back since he likely won’t be on the team next year.

Henry is coming off a 22-carry, 101-yard performance in a 28-23 win against the Falcons. Henry has 20+ carries in two of his last four games.

The Steelers are one of the worst teams at stopping the run, allowing 137.1 yards per game. With Will Levis starting the first road game of his NFL career, conventional wisdom says the Titans will look to pound the rock with Henry. I’m expecting another 20+ carry game for Henry.

Speaking of Levis, you could not have scripted a better debut. With four touchdown passes and a win, things look promising for a Titans’ franchise in need of a franchise quarterback.

However, going into Pittsburgh as a rookie will be no easy task. The Steelers are exceptional at forcing turnovers, with 15 total turnovers, including seven interceptions. Since Pittsburgh dominates first-year quarterbacks under Mike Tomlin (23-5 SU), I expect the defense to force a few turnovers against a rookie QB.

Don’t expect Thursday night to be pretty. Titans vs. Steelers will be a game of field positions, field goals, and defense. I’m siding with the numbers, and the trends say to back Tomlin in this spot.

Plus, if Kenny Pickett plays, he is 6-0 ATS (5-1 SU) in primetime games. The Steelers win a close one under the lights.

Bet on TNF SGP (+475)
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Steelers Titans
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top