Tom Brady, As A Minority Owner Of The Las Vegas Raiders, Is Already Entertaining

Wendi Oliveros
One of the NFL‘s newest minority owners, Tom Brady, a partner to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, is already providing entertaining moments, and it’s only the preseason.

Brady was dressed the part in Raiders colors which was a departure from the Patriots and Bucs colors he usually wore during his playing career.

To begin with, Brady gave the team a quick one-liner to motivate them coming out of the tunnel.

“Go ruin their night”

Then, we had this hilarious interaction with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Brady knows what he speaks of; Parsons sacked him three times in 2022.

The Cowboys’ official Twitter account even paid respect to Brady with videos of him interacting with the players.

He was also spotted chatting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The good news for Brady fans is he could be seen at New England Patriots games two times in 2023.

The first time is definite; it is on Week 1, September 10th against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, when the Patriots plan to honor Brady.

Tickets were highly coveted months ago.

The second time is in Week 6 on October 15 when the Raiders host the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Everyone will be watching to see if Brady will don his black and silver colors and represent the Raiders as a minority owner.

Either way, Tom Brady maintaining NFL ties after retiring is the gift that keeps giving.

Cowboys NFL News and Rumors Raiders
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

