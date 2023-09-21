Deion Sanders is not only the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes but he’s been coaching both his sons Shedeur and Shilo throughout college. After an unbelievable 2-0 start, Shedeur has been in the Heisman Trophy conversation and has transformed into the highest-earning college football player.

According to his NIL deals, Shedeur is worth an estimated $4 million. The young football star has already taken college football by storm and recently purchased a Rolls Royce Cullinan at the young age of 21. Now with the NIL rules, college athletes are making more than some professional athletes.

On Tom Brady’s latest podcast of Let’s Go, Deion Sanders made it clear that Shedeur did not need a Rolls Royce and had Brady deliver a potent message to the young star.

Brady was crystal clear that Shedeur should stop spending time in the car and get into the film room.

Watch the clip of the Let’s Go podcast below.

Tom Brady reacts to Deion Sanders’ son having a Rolls Royce in college: ‘His ass needs to get in the film room’ pic.twitter.com/XlZ9tiUx4h — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 20, 2023

Tom Brady Calls Out Shedeur Sanders For Rolls Royce

It seems like Sanders and Brady have a very close relationship. Shedeur looks up to Brady and has even practiced with the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Recently, Sanders was hosted on the Let’s Go podcast and shared stories with Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray. While Coach Prime is making headlines for his own impact at Colorado, he took the time to talk to Brady about his son, Shedeur.

Coach Prime called out Shedeur on the podcast saying he didn’t think that his son needed a Rolls Royce and looked to Brady for backup. Brady immediately agreed with Coach Prime claiming that Shedeur should spend more time in the film room and less time in the car.

However, Shedeur backed himself by joking that he knew Brady had the same vehicle.

Shedeur Sanders Channels Tom Brady Against Colorado State

Shedeur Sanders has always looked up to Brady. He had an incredible game against Colorado State where he brought his team back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter.

He drove his team 98 yards down the field for a touchdown and a game-tying two-point conversion at the end of regulation before winning it in double overtime.

After the game, Shedeur told reporters that he went into “Brady mode”.

“I’m so proud of him, just watching him grow and mature,” Brady said on the show. “We all start at a certain place and he had a lot of high expectations and he’s embraced it. I love him, and it just makes me proud to see what he’s doing. So I know it’s just the beginning for you guys and obviously this season.”

