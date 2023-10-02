NFL News and Rumors

Tom Who? The First Place Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are 3-1 In NFC South

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-9 in Week 4 of the NFL season.

With that win, the Bucs are now 3-1, and in first place in the NFC South.

Who would have thought the Bucs would get out to such a great start one year after Tom Brady’s retirement?

What are the secrets of their success?

1. Team Effort

It takes an entire team effort to replace Tom Brady, and that’s exactly what the Bucs are getting right now.

The defense has stepped up.

A former Jets and Browns kicker, Chase McLaughlin, is delivering the goods, most recently with a 51-yard field goal against the Saints.

And the offensive line is doing a great job protecting Baker Mayfield and giving him time to throw the football.

The Bucs’ top tier of wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, have been a mainstay, and even when Evans got hurt against the Saints, Godwin stepped up catching 8 out of 11 targets for 114 yards.

For his part, Mayfield is off to a great start, running when he needs to, protecting the ball, and making smart decisions with the time the offensive line is giving him.

2. Weak Division

The NFC South is in a state of flux.

The Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all had massive changes over the years.

We are just years removed from Matt Ryan and Drew Brees being the quarterbacks in this division along with Brady whose stint was much shorter.

Young players and plenty of draft picks are flooding the Panthers and Falcons rosters.

The Saints have struggled since Brees retired, and Derek Carr’s injury and Alvin Kamara’s suspension early in 2023 have hurt them.

Elements of the Bucs Super Bowl Championship team are still in place on the coaching staff, front office, and roster so this early success should not be a complete surprise.

Conclusion

There is a lot of football left to be played.

Plenty can happen; players need to stay healthy, and the Bucs need to work on the running game.

In their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the lack of a running game and the Eagles’ defensive pressure caused major problems.

The Bucs have a Week 5 bye; their next game will be a challenging Week 6 affair as they host the 3-1 Detroit Lions.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll

Seahawks vs. Giants: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
The AFC South Is Surprisingly Deadlocked In A 4-Way Tie For 1st Place At 2-2
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Kenneth Gainwell
Washington Commanders Fall To Undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 34-31 In OT
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
Seahawks vs. Giants: How to Watch NFL Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the ball.
A Healthy Lamar Jackson Leads Baltimore Ravens To 3-1 And First Place In The AFC North Division
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Two Rookie Quarterbacks Will Make Their NFL Debuts In Week 4
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top