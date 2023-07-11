Top-10 Highest-Paid CEOs: Apple’s Tim Cook Lands 10th On List

CEOs are making more money than ever as major companies grow in wealth and popularity. In 2022, nine CEOs made over $100 million. Between salaries, perks, bonuses, and stock options, there are multiple ways to get paid as a CEO. This begs the question: who is the highest-paid CEO in the U.S.? Below, we explore the top-10 highest-paid CEOs in the U.S. as of 2022.

Top-10 Highest-Paid CEOs In The U.S.

Noteworthy: Six of the top 10 highest-paid chief executives are running companies that aren't in the S&P 500 (the largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S.) https://t.co/ryFBZDqEwG — Entrepreneur (@Entrepreneur) July 10, 2023

First on the list is Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, who earned a total compensation of $253 million.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Puchai, $226 million, was the only other executive to cross the $200 million threshold.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz was the only female CEO on the list, having earned a compensation of $138 million.

Apple CEO Tim Cook came in at No. 10 with $99 million.

View the entire list below.

Top-10 Highest Paid CEOs in the U.S. (2022):

Figures are taken from The Wall Street Journal’s list of the highest-paid CEOs of 2022

10. Tim Cook, Apple — $99 million

Cook has been Apple’s CEO since 2011. He famously succeeded Steve Jobs, who resigned on August 24, 2011. Jobs died on October 5, 2011, from a respiratory arrest caused by a tumor.

Cook joined Apple in 1998 as a senior vice president of worldwide operations. Cook served as Apple’s chief operating officer before taking over for Jobs.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple has increased the company’s market cap from billions to trillions. As of July 2023, Apple has a market cap of $2.96 trillion.

9. Kiwi Camara, CS Disco — $110 million

Kiwi Camara founded the software company CS Disco in 2013.

CS Disco is AI-driven legal technology that aids law firms and legal service providers with legal document reviews, case management, and legal holds.

Originating in Houston, Camara moved CS Disco headquarters to Austin, Texas, in 2018, where it remains today.

8. Bill Ready, Pinterest — $123 million

Today, @Pinterest takes another important step in creating a safer, healthier internet. In collaboration with @DigitalWellLab, we are proud to support the Inspired Internet Pledge. The pledge is a call to action for tech companies and the industry to unite with the common goal… — Bill Ready (@williamready) June 20, 2023

Bill Ready became Pinterest’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors in June 2022, after co-founder, CEO, and President, Ben Silberman, transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman.

According to The Wall Street Journal, about $101 million of Ready’s compensation came in stock options.

Ready, a Harvard Business School alum, previously worked at Google as a President of Commerce.

7. Douglas Ingram, Sarepta Therapeutics — $125 million

Douglas Ingram has served as the President, CEO, and board member of Sarepta Therapeutics since 2017.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a global biotechnology company for medical research and drug development. The company specializes in generating genetic medicine for rare diseases.

The company’s goal is to “transform genetic understanding into genetic medicine.”

6. Safra Catz, Oracle — $138 million

Oracle CEO Safra Catz is the only female in the top 10, coming in at No. 6 with $138 million.

Catz joined Oracle, the software giant, in 1999 as an executive and became a board member in 2001.

After a decade at Oracle, Catz was named co-president and chief financial officer. In 2014, founder Larry Ellison stepped down as CEO and named Catz and Mark Hurd co-CEOs. Catz has been the sole CEO since 2019 after Hurd resigned.

Catz has been the highest-paid female CEO on multiple occasions while at Oracle.

5. Michael Rapino, Live Nation— $139 million

Michael Rapino is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. The company was founded in 2010 after the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Live Nation Entertainment specializes in ticket sales as they operate and manage most of the live entertainment in the United States. The company, which also operates internationally, had a revenue of $16.68 billion in 2022.

The Canadian-American executive has served as the CEO since the merger.

4. Barry McCarthy, Peloton — $168 million

Barry McCarthy became the CEO of Peloton in early 2022 when former CEO John Foley stepped down to become an executive chairman.

Based in New York City, Peloton Interactive, Inc. is an exercise equipment company specializing in stationary bikes. However, Peloton also makes treadmills and indoor rowers. Peloton offers live and on-demand fitness classes through a subscription service.

While the company exploded during the pandemic due to the rise of at-home exercise, the company is down, with a $2.82 billion annual net loss in 2022.

Before Peloton, McCarthy served as the chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix.

3. Stephen Scherr, Hertz — $182 million

Stephen Scherr is one of the least-tenured members on the list, having been named CEO and a member of the company’s Board of Directors of Hertz in February 2022.

Scherr made his bones at Goldman Sachs, spending 28 years in various positions and management roles. Scherr was Goldman’s CFO from 2018 to 2021.

Scherr was instrumental in helping the launch of the Apple Card in 2019. As of 2022, there are 6.7 million Apple Card holders.

2. Sundar Pichai, Alphabet— $226 million

Great to join students + policy leaders in DC to announce funding for cybersecurity clinics across the US. These clinics give students hands-on experience in cybersecurity by providing free services to protect critical infrastructure in their communities. https://t.co/J7b8NewtP4 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2023

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is one of two CEOs who earned a total compensation package of over $200 million in 2022. Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google, the global technology giant.

Pichai first joined Google in 2004 in product management and innovation, where he helped oversee the development of Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Maps.

Larry Page, one of the co-founders of Google, selected Pichai to be the next CEO of Google in August 2015. Later that year, Pichai officially became the CEO of Alphabet Inc., which became the holding company for Google.

1. Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone — $253 million

At No. 1 on the list of highest-paid U.S. CEOs in 2022 is Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

Blackstone, a global private equity firm, was established by Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson in 1985.

As of 2023, The Blackstone Group became the largest alternative global investment firm after the company’s total assets under management reached approximately $991 billion.

