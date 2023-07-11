NFL News and Rumors

WATCH: Netflix 'Quarterback' Docuseries Trailer Scores Points With NFL Fans

Gia Nguyen
The 2023-2024 NFL season is still a few months away but football fans can scratch their itch with the new Netflix docuseries “Quarterback”. On Monday night, Netflix released a prolonged trailer giving fans a glimpse of four minutes of the captivating series.

Narrated by NFL legend Peyton Manning, it looks like Quarterback is a must-watch for all football fans around the world. The docuseries, which is set to drop on Wednesday, follows the lives of quarterback Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, and Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes through the 2022 season.

Check out the Netflix trailer for the series below.

An Inside Look at Netflix’s Quarterback Docuseries

For the first time ever, football fans will finally get an inside look at what it’s like to be an NFL quarterback throughout the season.

The docuseries will follow the lives of Mariota, Cousins, and Mahomes as they juggle the regular season, their personal relationships, family, and life.

Fans will also witness how much preparation is needed for every weekly opponent and how much knowledge a quarterback needs to know once they step out on the gridiron.

As Manning says in the trailer, the spotlight is always on the quarterback, win or lose. There are only 32 starting quarterback jobs available every season. Now, Netflix will take fans inside the locker room and allow fans to experience the highs and lows of what is widely considered the hardest position in professional sports.

NFL fans will be treated to behind the scene access to the biggest moments in the 2022 season, including Mahomes setting the NFL record for the total offense on his way to winning the regular season and Super Bowl MVP, Cousins pulling off the greatest comeback in NFL history whilst leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC North Division title and Marcus Mariota taking over as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons in his first season.

Netflix Agrees To Partnership with Netflix

Unlike other streaming platforms, Netflix refused to sign live sports deals. As Apple, Amazon, and Hulu broadcast live shows, Netflix decided against that route claiming the route was not profitable.

While Netflix has yet to dive into live sports, the company has been releasing exclusive sports docuseries by partnering with the biggest leagues, including Formula One, the NBA, the PGA Tour, and now the NFL.

Of course, ‘Quarterback’ is not the first docuseries Netflix has launched but after getting a glimpse of the trailer, the NFL docuseries has the potential to be the most captivating one yet.

NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
