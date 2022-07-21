Our social media analysts at The Sports Daily have researched the top 10 NBA players with the most Instagram followers. This is a popularity contest. Not all basketball players have an Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook or YouTube account. But who is the most followed NBA player? Find out below.

Top 10 NBA Players with the Most Instagram Followers

While three of the most followed NBA players in the league will come as no surprise, some in the middle of the pack might surprise a few fans. Each player signed up for an Instagram account at a different point in time, so the comparison is not as fair from one All-Star to another. Nonetheless, the popularity reflects jersey sales. Continue scrolling to read our list of the Top 10 players with the most Instagram followers.

10. Paul George — 9.61 million followers

First on our list, Clippers forward Paul George has an estimated 9,613,642 followers on Instagram. He also has 1,495 posts and 744 following. PG13 turned 31 back in May. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the 12-year veteran averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game in 31 games played.

He was sidelined on Dec. 22 due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The forward is set to earn $42,492,568 in the 2022-23 season.

9. Damian Lillard — 9.63 million followers

Next, Damian Lillard has 9,637,635 Instagram followers. The Trail Blazers guard has made 4,434 posts, and he has 2,255 following. Last season, the 10-year veteran averaged 24 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in a total of 29 games played.

A season-ending abdominal injury ruined his chances of earning another All-NBA honor. Over a week ago, Lillard agreed to a two-year, $122 million contract extension with his team.

8. Chris Paul — 11.4 million followers

Furthermore, Suns guard Chris Paul has about 11,454,577 followers on Instagram. The 12-time All-Star has 1,515 posts and 1,004 following. CP3 averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game with Phoenix last season.

Not to mention, he averaged 49.3% shooting from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range. Paul received his second All-NBA Third-Team selection. He is expected to earn $28.4 million in the 2022-23 season.

7. Klay Thompson — 13.1 million followers

Warriors guard Klay Thompson has approximately 13,164,950 followers on Instagram. The 9-year NBA veteran has 246 posts and 1,063 following. After missing a third of the season due to an ACL injury, Thompson averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 32 games played.

In his return, he shot 42.9% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown in the regular season. The five-time NBA All-Star is projected to make $40,600,080 next season.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo — 13.2 million followers

Additionally, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13,243,540 Instagram followers. The Greek Freak has 842 posts and 145 following. In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 67 games played, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

To add to these statistics, the two-time MVP averaged 55.3% shooting from the floor and 29.3% from beyond the arc. The 9-year veteran is expected to earn $42,492,568 in the 2022-23 season.

5. Lonzo Ball — 14.3 million followers

Now, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has 14,345,678 followers on Instagram. According to his account, as of mid-July, the 6’6″ guard has 299 posts and 725 following. Last season, in 35 games played, Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

He averaged 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from long range as well. He underwent surgery on his left knee in January. Due to the severity of the injury, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season after experiencing pain during rehab. Based on the multi-year contract he signed in 2021, the guard will earn $19,534,884 next season. More articles similar to “Top 10 NBA Players With The Most Instagram Followers” are on the main page.

4. Kyrie Irving — 17.1 million followers

Up next on the list, Nets guard Kyrie Irving has 17,104,635 million followers on Instagram. He has made 328 posts and has 763 following. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the seven-time All-Star only played 29 games. Because of his refusal to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the guard was ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center.

He made his season debut on Jan. 5, earlier this year. In the 29 games he played with the Nets during the regular season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Last month, Irving exercised his $36,503,300 player option for the 2022-23 season.

3. Russell Westbrook — 20.1 million followers

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has 20,175,246 Instagram followers. On top of having 2,017 users following, Westbrook has published only 19 posts. When it comes to posting, it seems the 14-year NBA veteran values quality, not quantity.

Anyway, in 78 games played with the Lakers last season, the triple-double king averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1 steal per game. He shot 44.4% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown. In June, the guard exercised his $47,063,478 player option with Los Angeles for next season.

2. Stephen Curry — 44.9 million followers

Ranking second on the full list, Warriors guard Stephen Curry has 44,956,459 followers on Instagram. Curry has made 1,043 posts, and he has 988 following. The four-time NBA champion has 24.8 million more followers than Westbrook. That is an insane fact. The gap is even larger from Curry to LeBron.

Last season, the two-time MVP averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 64 games played. Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game against the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The 13-year veteran won his first Finals MVP award. He will earn $48,070,014 with the Warriors in the 2022-23 season.

1. LeBron James — 128 million followers

Finally, Lakers forward LeBron James has 128,810,061 followers on Instagram. This NBA legend has more followers than some of the most populated countries on this planet, such as Japan, Ethiopia and the Philippines. The four-time MVP has made 2,338 posts, and he has 387 following.

After averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season, James received his second All-NBA Third-Team selection of his NBA career.

LeBron also received his 18th All-Star selection, extending the record for the most selections in NBA history. Once again, James also led the league in jersey sales last season. Other articles related to “Top 10 NBA Players With The Most Instagram Followers” are on the main page.

