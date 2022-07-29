Top-100 Richest Athletes in the World (2022)

With the way that sports are currently trending, we’re seeing athletes getting paid more and more each year. Not only are these guys some of the richest athletes in the world, but they’re also some of the richest people in the world. Below, we’re going to be breaking down the top-100 richest athletes in the world right now.

There are a few athletes who have a net worth of over $1 billion dollars, including LeBron James, who’s arguably the best basketball player of all time.

Top 10 Richest Athletes In 2022

Below, let’s break down the 10 richest athletes in the world right now.

10. Tiger Woods

It’s actually somewhat surprising how Tiger Woods is only the 10th richest athlete in the world. He’s made an insane amount of money throughout his playing days and has made even more through endorsements. He’s one of, if not, the greatest golfer of all time.

82x PGA Tour winner

4x Masters winner

4x PGA Championships wins

3x U.S. Open winner

15x Major wins

11x PGA Player of the Year

10x PGA Tour Money Leader

9x Vardon Trophy

9. James Harden

James Harden is only going to be adding to his net worth after he signs another super max deal during this off-season. Harden has made plenty of money through his playing days, but similar to the others in the top 10, he’s also made plenty from endorsements.

NBA MVP

10x NBA All-Star

6x All-NBA First Team

NBA Sixth Man of the Year

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

3x NBA scoring champion

NBA assists leader

Olympic Gold Medalist

8. Roger Federer

Rodger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player that the world has ever seen. At 40-years-old, his playing days could be coming down to an end sometime in the near future. However, he’s going to have more than enough money to live the rest of his life.

46 men’s Grand Slam semifinals

58 en’s Grand Slam quarterfinals

10 consecutive men’s Grand Slam Finals

36 consecutive men’s Grand Slam quarter-finals

81 men’s Grand Slam tournament appearances

20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles

No. 1 for 310 total weeks in the Open Era

7. Kevin Durant

Some people say that Kevin Durant is one of the top 10 players to ever step foot on a basketball court. Whether you agree with that, or people saying that he’s the best scorer of all time, he’s certainly made plenty of money throughout his career. Similar to James Harden on this list, Kevin Durant is still going to be making even more money sometime in the near future when he signs another max contract.

2x NBA Champion

2x NBA Finals MVP

NBA MVP

12x NBA All-Star

NBA Rookie of the Year

4x NBA scoring champion

3x Gold Medalist

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

6. Stephen Curry

It will be tough to say that any basketball player that’s ever lived is better from beyond the arc than Steph Curry. He has the most 3-pointers ever made in NBA history, and also is the second richest basketball player in 2022.

4x NBA Champion

2x MVP

8x NBA All-Star

4x All-NBA First Team

2x NBA Three-Point Contest winner

2x NBA scoring champion

NBA steals leader (2016)

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

All-Time 3-point record

5. Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is the only boxer that is in the top 13. Because of plenty of his success throughout his career and some major endorsements, he finds himself as the fifth richest athlete in the world right now.

Unified WBA title

WBC Franchise title

WBA Regular Super Middleweight Champion

WBA Unified title

WBC title

WBO title

IBF iddleweight title

WBO light heavyweight title

4. Neymar

There are plenty of soccer players throughout the top-100 richest athletes in 2022 lists, but Neymar is at the top. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have a higher net worth. Neymar is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time and truly deserves all the money that he’s made throughout his career.

1x Footballer of the Year

3x Top Scorer

1x Fifa Club World Cup Winner

1x Champions League Winner

4x French Champion

1x Olympic Medalist

3x French Super Cup Winner

2x French League Cup Winner

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Not only is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the best soccer players that have ever played the sport, but he also has a knack for being good-looking. This has led him to many opportunities throughout his playing days and even when he does officially retire, he’s still going to be making plenty of money through endorsements and other deals.

2x Best Fifa Men’s Player

5x UEFA Best Player In Europe

5x Winner Ballon d’Or

10x Footballer of the Year

19x Top Scorer

6x Player of the Year

2x TM-Player of the Season

4x Fifa Club World Cup Winner

1x European Champion

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is still only 34 years old, which means he has a chance of making even more money throughout his soccer career. He’s making $41 million this year alone from his salary and it appears that he has an opportunity to make even more than that in the coming years. As the second richest athlete in the world at the moment, he currently has the highest net worth of any soccer player.

2x Best Fifa Men’s Player

7x Winner Ballon d’Or

4x UEFA Best Player In Europe

22x Top Scorer

10x Player of the Year

4x TM-Player of the Season

3x Fifa Club World Cup Winner

1x Copa America Winner

4x Champions League Winner

1x Olympic Medalist

1. LeBron James

It would be tough to hate on a guy like LeBron James. Not only is he arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, but he also does things right in this world. He owns many nonprofits and also has his own school for young kids. LeBron finally passed the $1 billion net worth in June and has a chance to almost double that in the coming years.

4x NBA Champion

4x MVP

4x Finals MVP

3x All-Star MVP

2x Olympic Gold Medalist

18x NBA ALl-Star

13x All-NBA First Team

5x NBA All-Defensive First Team

NBA Rookie of the Year

NBA Scoring Champion (2008)

2x National high school player of the year

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

