Top-100 Richest Athletes in the World (2022)

With the way that sports are currently trending, we’re seeing athletes getting paid more and more each year. Not only are these guys some of the richest athletes in the world, but they’re also some of the richest people in the world. Below, we’re going to be breaking down the top-100 richest athletes in the world right now.
There are a few athletes who have a net worth of over $1 billion dollars, including LeBron James, who’s arguably the best basketball player of all time.
Top 10 Richest Athletes In 2022
Below, let’s break down the 10 richest athletes in the world right now.
10. Tiger Woods
It’s actually somewhat surprising how Tiger Woods is only the 10th richest athlete in the world. He’s made an insane amount of money throughout his playing days and has made even more through endorsements. He’s one of, if not, the greatest golfer of all time.
- 82x PGA Tour winner
- 4x Masters winner
- 4x PGA Championships wins
- 3x U.S. Open winner
- 15x Major wins
- 11x PGA Player of the Year
- 10x PGA Tour Money Leader
- 9x Vardon Trophy
9. James Harden
James Harden is only going to be adding to his net worth after he signs another super max deal during this off-season. Harden has made plenty of money through his playing days, but similar to the others in the top 10, he’s also made plenty from endorsements.
- NBA MVP
- 10x NBA All-Star
- 6x All-NBA First Team
- NBA Sixth Man of the Year
- NBA 75th Anniversary Team
- 3x NBA scoring champion
- NBA assists leader
- Olympic Gold Medalist
8. Roger Federer
Rodger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player that the world has ever seen. At 40-years-old, his playing days could be coming down to an end sometime in the near future. However, he’s going to have more than enough money to live the rest of his life.
- 46 men’s Grand Slam semifinals
- 58 en’s Grand Slam quarterfinals
- 10 consecutive men’s Grand Slam Finals
- 36 consecutive men’s Grand Slam quarter-finals
- 81 men’s Grand Slam tournament appearances
- 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles
- No. 1 for 310 total weeks in the Open Era
7. Kevin Durant
Some people say that Kevin Durant is one of the top 10 players to ever step foot on a basketball court. Whether you agree with that, or people saying that he’s the best scorer of all time, he’s certainly made plenty of money throughout his career. Similar to James Harden on this list, Kevin Durant is still going to be making even more money sometime in the near future when he signs another max contract.
- 2x NBA Champion
- 2x NBA Finals MVP
- NBA MVP
- 12x NBA All-Star
- NBA Rookie of the Year
- 4x NBA scoring champion
- 3x Gold Medalist
- NBA 75th Anniversary Team
6. Stephen Curry
It will be tough to say that any basketball player that’s ever lived is better from beyond the arc than Steph Curry. He has the most 3-pointers ever made in NBA history, and also is the second richest basketball player in 2022.
- 4x NBA Champion
- 2x MVP
- 8x NBA All-Star
- 4x All-NBA First Team
- 2x NBA Three-Point Contest winner
- 2x NBA scoring champion
- NBA steals leader (2016)
- NBA 75th Anniversary Team
- All-Time 3-point record
5. Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez is the only boxer that is in the top 13. Because of plenty of his success throughout his career and some major endorsements, he finds himself as the fifth richest athlete in the world right now.
- Unified WBA title
- WBC Franchise title
- WBA Regular Super Middleweight Champion
- WBA Unified title
- WBC title
- WBO title
- IBF iddleweight title
- WBO light heavyweight title
4. Neymar
There are plenty of soccer players throughout the top-100 richest athletes in 2022 lists, but Neymar is at the top. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have a higher net worth. Neymar is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time and truly deserves all the money that he’s made throughout his career.
- 1x Footballer of the Year
- 3x Top Scorer
- 1x Fifa Club World Cup Winner
- 1x Champions League Winner
- 4x French Champion
- 1x Olympic Medalist
- 3x French Super Cup Winner
- 2x French League Cup Winner
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
Not only is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the best soccer players that have ever played the sport, but he also has a knack for being good-looking. This has led him to many opportunities throughout his playing days and even when he does officially retire, he’s still going to be making plenty of money through endorsements and other deals.
- 2x Best Fifa Men’s Player
- 5x UEFA Best Player In Europe
- 5x Winner Ballon d’Or
- 10x Footballer of the Year
- 19x Top Scorer
- 6x Player of the Year
- 2x TM-Player of the Season
- 4x Fifa Club World Cup Winner
- 1x European Champion
2. Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is still only 34 years old, which means he has a chance of making even more money throughout his soccer career. He’s making $41 million this year alone from his salary and it appears that he has an opportunity to make even more than that in the coming years. As the second richest athlete in the world at the moment, he currently has the highest net worth of any soccer player.
- 2x Best Fifa Men’s Player
- 7x Winner Ballon d’Or
- 4x UEFA Best Player In Europe
- 22x Top Scorer
- 10x Player of the Year
- 4x TM-Player of the Season
- 3x Fifa Club World Cup Winner
- 1x Copa America Winner
- 4x Champions League Winner
- 1x Olympic Medalist
1. LeBron James
It would be tough to hate on a guy like LeBron James. Not only is he arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, but he also does things right in this world. He owns many nonprofits and also has his own school for young kids. LeBron finally passed the $1 billion net worth in June and has a chance to almost double that in the coming years.
- 4x NBA Champion
- 4x MVP
- 4x Finals MVP
- 3x All-Star MVP
- 2x Olympic Gold Medalist
- 18x NBA ALl-Star
- 13x All-NBA First Team
- 5x NBA All-Defensive First Team
- NBA Rookie of the Year
- NBA Scoring Champion (2008)
- 2x National high school player of the year
- NBA 75th Anniversary Team
The top-100 Richest Athletes In 2022
Check out the top-100 richest athletes in 2022 below. Remember that some of the top-100 richest athletes in the world right now are still young and can sign even bigger deals in the near future.
|Rank
|Name
|Sport
|Team
|Salary/Prize Money
|Endorsements
|Total
|1
|LeBron James
|Basketball
|Los Angeles Lakers
|$369000000
|$90000000
|$1269000000
|2
|Lionel Messi
|Soccer
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$72000000
|$50000000
|$122000000
|3
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Soccer
|Manchester United
|$60000000
|$55000000
|$115000000
|4
|Neymar
|Soccer
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$65000000
|$38000000
|$103000000
|5
|Canelo Álvarez
|Boxer
|N/A
|$84000000
|$50000000
|$89000000
|6
|Stephen Curry
|Basketball
|Golden State Warriors
|$412000000
|$45000000
|$862000000
|7
|Kevin Durant
|Basketball
|Brooklyn Nets
|$379000000
|$48000000
|$859000000
|8
|Roger Federer
|Tennis
|N/A
|$724000
|$85000000
|$857000000
|9
|James Harden
|Basketball
|Philadelphia 76ers
|$40000000
|$36000000
|$76000000
|10
|Tiger Woods
|Golf
|N/A
|$85000000
|$65000000
|$735000000
|11
|Matthew Stafford
|Football
|Los Angeles Rams
|$703000000
|$3000000
|$733000000
|12
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Basketball
|Milwaukee Bucks
|$359000000
|$36000000
|$719000000
|13
|Russell Westbrook
|Basketball
|Los Angeles Lakers
|$398000000
|$30000000
|$698000000
|14
|Tyson Fury
|Boxer
|N/A
|$63000000
|$6000000
|$69000000
|15
|Josh Allen
|Football
|Buffalo Bills
|$625000000
|$4000000
|$665000000
|16
|Tom Brady
|Football
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$184000000
|$40000000
|$584000000
|17
|Deshaun Watson
|Football
|Cleveland Browns
|$555000000
|$500000000
|$56000000
|18
|Klay Thompson
|Basketball
|Golden State Warriors
|$342000000
|$20000000
|$542000000
|19
|Lewis Hamilton
|Formula 1
|Mercedes
|$42000000
|$12000000
|$54000000
|20
|Naomi Osaka
|Tennis
|N/A
|$12000000
|$52000000
|$532000000
|21
|Aaron Rodgers
|Football
|Green Bay Packers
|$42000000
|$11000000
|$53000000
|22
|Conor McGregor
|MMA
|N/A
|$32000000
|$20000000
|$52000000
|23
|Damian Lillard
|Basketball
|Portland Trailblazers
|$354000000
|$16000000
|$514000000
|24
|Mike Trout
|Baseball
|Los Angeles Angels
|$355000000
|$14000000
|$495000000
|25
|Kylian Mbappé
|Soccer
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$318000000
|$17000000
|$488000000
|26
|Patrick Mahomes
|Football
|Kansas City Chiefs
|$286000000
|$20000000
|$486000000
|27
|Kirk Cousins
|Football
|Minnesota Vikings
|$46000000
|$25000000
|$485000000
|28
|Kyrie Irving
|Basketball
|Brooklyn Nets
|$319000000
|$13000000
|$449000000
|29
|Paul George
|Basketball
|Los Angeles Clippers
|$355000000
|$85000000
|$44000000
|30
|Gareth Bale
|Soccer
|Real Madrid
|$37000000
|$6000000
|$43000000
|31
|Max Verstappen
|Formula 1
|Red Bull Racing
|$39000000
|$4000000
|$43000000
|32
|Anthony Davis
|Basketball
|Los Angeles Lakers
|$318000000
|$10000000
|$418000000
|33
|Kawhi Leonard
|Basketball
|Los Angeles Clippers
|$355000000
|$55000000
|$41000000
|34
|Marshon Lattimore
|Football
|New Orleans Saints
|$409000000
|$100000
|$41000000
|35
|Amari Cooper
|Football
|Cleveland Browns
|$388000000
|$2000000
|$408000000
|36
|Jimmy Butler
|Basketball
|Miami Heat
|$325000000
|$8000000
|$405000000
|37
|John Wall
|Basketball
|Houston Rockets
|$399000000
|$500000
|$404000000
|38
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Football
|New Orleans Saints
|$387000000
|$75000
|$387000000
|39
|Rory McIlroy
|Golf
|N/A
|$104000000
|$28000000
|$384000000
|40
|Trevor Bauer
|Baseball
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|$379000000
|$250000
|$382000000
|41
|Eden Hazard
|Soccer
|Real Madrid
|$329000000
|$5000000
|$379000000
|42
|Von Miller
|Football
|Buffalo Bills
|$368000000
|$1000000
|$378000000
|43
|T.J. Watt
|Football
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$367000000
|$1000000
|$377000000
|44
|Phil Mickelson
|Golf
|N/A
|$71000000
|$30000000
|$371000000
|45
|Gerrit Cole
|Baseball
|New York Yankees
|$36000000
|$1000000
|$37000000
|46
|Jake Paul
|Boxer
|N/A
|$30000000
|$7000000
|$37000000
|47
|Mike Williams
|Football
|Los Angeles Chargers
|$367000000
|$150000
|$368000000
|48
|Chris Godwin
|Football
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$348000000
|$2000000
|$368000000
|49
|Stefon Diggs
|Football
|Buffalo Bills
|$354000000
|$800000
|$362000000
|50
|Chris Paul
|Basketball
|Phoenix Suns
|$278000000
|$8000000
|$358000000
|51
|Devin Booker
|Basketball
|Phoenix Suns
|$285000000
|$7000000
|$355000000
|52
|Serena Williams
|Tennis
|N/A
|$270000
|$35000000
|$353000000
|53
|Russell Wilson
|Football
|Denver Broncos
|$24000000
|$11000000
|$35000000
|54
|Andrés Iniesta
|Soccer
|Vissel Kobe
|$27000000
|$8000000
|$35000000
|55
|Joel Embiid
|Basketball
|Philadelphia 76ers
|$285000000
|$6000000
|$345000000
|56
|Bradley Beal
|Basketball
|Washington Wizards
|$303000000
|$4000000
|$343000000
|57
|Jamal Adams
|Football
|Seattle Seahawks
|$334000000
|$750000
|$342000000
|58
|Mohamed Salah
|Soccer
|Liverpool
|$202000000
|$14000000
|$342000000
|59
|Stephen Strasburg
|Baseball
|Washington Nationals
|$336000000
|$500000
|$341000000
|60
|Tobias Harris
|Basketball
|Philadelphia 76ers
|$325000000
|$15000000
|$34000000
|61
|Xavien Howard
|Football
|Miami Dolphins
|$335000000
|$400000
|$339000000
|62
|Virat Kohli
|Cricket
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|$29000000
|$31000000
|$339000000
|63
|Khris Middleton
|Basketball
|Milwaukee Bucks
|$323000000
|$15000000
|$338000000
|64
|Robert Lewandowski
|Soccer
|Bayern Munich
|$288000000
|$5000000
|$338000000
|65
|Davante Adams
|Football
|Las Vegas Raiders
|$326000000
|$1000000
|$336000000
|66
|Brandon Scherff
|Football
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$33000000
|$400000
|$334000000
|67
|Bryce Harper
|Baseball
|Philadelphia Phillies
|$266000000
|$65000000
|$331000000
|68
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Soccer
|Manchester City
|$291000000
|$4000000
|$331000000
|69
|D’Angelo Russell
|Basketball
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|$27000000
|$6000000
|$33000000
|70
|Dak Prescott
|Football
|Dallas Cowboys
|$20000000
|$13000000
|$33000000
|71
|Rudy Gobert
|Basketball
|Utah Jazz
|$32000000
|$1000000
|$33000000
|72
|Trevor Lawrence
|Football
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$248000000
|$8000000
|$328000000
|73
|Blake Griffin
|Basketball
|Brooklyn Nets
|$292000000
|$35000000
|$327000000
|74
|Paul Pogba
|Soccer
|Manchester United
|$257000000
|$7000000
|$327000000
|75
|Donovan Mitchell
|Basketball
|Utah Jazz
|$255000000
|$7000000
|$325000000
|76
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|Basketball
|Washington Wizards
|$285000000
|$4000000
|$325000000
|77
|Allen Robinson
|Football
|Los Angeles Rams
|$319000000
|$500000
|$324000000
|78
|David Price
|Baseball
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|$321000000
|$150000
|$323000000
|79
|Jrue Holiday
|Basketball
|Milwaukee Bucks
|$297000000
|$2000000
|$317000000
|80
|CJ McCollum
|Basketball
|New Orleans Pelicans
|$278000000
|$38000000
|$316000000
|81
|Raheem Sterling
|Soccer
|Manchester City
|$226000000
|$9000000
|$316000000
|82
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Basketball
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|$285000000
|$3000000
|$315000000
|83
|Jonathan Allen
|Football
|Washington Commanders
|$311000000
|$300000
|$314000000
|84
|Miguel Cabrera
|Baseball
|Detroit Tigers
|$307000000
|$750000
|$314000000
|85
|Justin Verlander
|Baseball
|Houston Astros
|$306000000
|$750000
|$313000000
|86
|Jordan Spieth
|Golf
|N/A
|$93000000
|$22000000
|$313000000
|87
|Kevin Love
|Basketball
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|$281000000
|$3000000
|$311000000
|88
|Antoine Griezmann
|Soccer
|Atlético Madrid
|$25000000
|$6000000
|$31000000
|89
|Pascal Siakam
|Basketball
|Toronto Raptors
|$297000000
|$1000000
|$307000000
|90
|Anthony Rendon
|Baseball
|Los Angeles Angels
|$303000000
|$250000
|$306000000
|91
|Manny Machado
|Baseball
|San Diego Padres
|$30000000
|$500000
|$305000000
|92
|Jayson Tatum
|Basketball
|Boston Celtics
|$253000000
|$5000000
|$303000000
|92
|Grady Jarrrett
|Football
|Atlanta Falcons
|$30000000
|$300000
|$303000000
|93
|Kris Bryant
|Baseball
|Colorado Rockies
|$257000000
|$45000000
|$302000000
|94
|Clayton Kershaw
|Baseball
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|$29000000
|$12000000
|$302000000
|96
|Jamal Murray
|Basketball
|Denver Nuggets
|$266000000
|$35000000
|$301000000
|97
|Brandon Ingram
|Basketball
|New Orleans Pelicans
|$265000000
|$35000000
|$30000000
|98
|Gordon Hayward
|Basketball
|Charlotte Hornets
|$269000000
|$3000000
|$299000000
|99
|Nikola Jokić
|Basketball
|Denver Nuggets
|$279000000
|$2000000
|$299000000
|100
|Andrew Wiggins
|Basketball
|Golden State Warriors
|$284000000
|$12000000
|$296000000