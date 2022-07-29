Soccer

Top-100 Richest Athletes in the World (2022)

Top-100 Richest Athletes

With the way that sports are currently trending, we’re seeing athletes getting paid more and more each year. Not only are these guys some of the richest athletes in the world, but they’re also some of the richest people in the world. Below, we’re going to be breaking down the top-100 richest athletes in the world right now.

There are a few athletes who have a net worth of over $1 billion dollars, including LeBron James, who’s arguably the best basketball player of all time.

Top 10 Richest Athletes In 2022

Below, let’s break down the 10 richest athletes in the world right now.

10. Tiger Woods

It’s actually somewhat surprising how Tiger Woods is only the 10th richest athlete in the world. He’s made an insane amount of money throughout his playing days and has made even more through endorsements. He’s one of, if not, the greatest golfer of all time.

  • 82x PGA Tour winner
  • 4x Masters winner
  • 4x PGA Championships wins
  • 3x U.S. Open winner
  • 15x Major wins
  • 11x PGA Player of the Year
  • 10x PGA Tour Money Leader
  • 9x Vardon Trophy

9. James Harden

James Harden is only going to be adding to his net worth after he signs another super max deal during this off-season. Harden has made plenty of money through his playing days, but similar to the others in the top 10, he’s also made plenty from endorsements.

  • NBA MVP
  • 10x NBA All-Star
  • 6x All-NBA First Team
  • NBA Sixth Man of the Year
  • NBA 75th Anniversary Team
  • 3x NBA scoring champion
  • NBA assists leader
  • Olympic Gold Medalist

8. Roger Federer

Rodger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player that the world has ever seen. At 40-years-old, his playing days could be coming down to an end sometime in the near future. However, he’s going to have more than enough money to live the rest of his life.

  • 46 men’s Grand Slam semifinals
  • 58 en’s Grand Slam quarterfinals
  • 10 consecutive men’s Grand Slam Finals
  • 36 consecutive men’s Grand Slam quarter-finals
  • 81 men’s Grand Slam tournament appearances
  • 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles
  • No. 1 for 310 total weeks in the Open Era

7. Kevin Durant

Some people say that Kevin Durant is one of the top 10 players to ever step foot on a basketball court. Whether you agree with that, or people saying that he’s the best scorer of all time, he’s certainly made plenty of money throughout his career. Similar to James Harden on this list, Kevin Durant is still going to be making even more money sometime in the near future when he signs another max contract.

  • 2x NBA Champion
  • 2x NBA Finals MVP
  • NBA MVP
  • 12x NBA All-Star
  • NBA Rookie of the Year
  • 4x NBA scoring champion
  • 3x Gold Medalist
  • NBA 75th Anniversary Team

6. Stephen Curry

It will be tough to say that any basketball player that’s ever lived is better from beyond the arc than Steph Curry. He has the most 3-pointers ever made in NBA history, and also is the second richest basketball player in 2022.

  • 4x NBA Champion
  • 2x MVP
  • 8x NBA All-Star
  • 4x All-NBA First Team
  • 2x NBA Three-Point Contest winner
  • 2x NBA scoring champion
  • NBA steals leader (2016)
  • NBA 75th Anniversary Team
  • All-Time 3-point record

5. Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is the only boxer that is in the top 13. Because of plenty of his success throughout his career and some major endorsements, he finds himself as the fifth richest athlete in the world right now.

  • Unified WBA title
  • WBC Franchise title
  • WBA Regular Super Middleweight Champion
  • WBA Unified title
  • WBC title
  • WBO title
  • IBF iddleweight title
  • WBO light heavyweight title

4. Neymar

There are plenty of soccer players throughout the top-100 richest athletes in 2022 lists, but Neymar is at the top. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have a higher net worth. Neymar is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time and truly deserves all the money that he’s made throughout his career.

  • 1x Footballer of the Year
  • 3x Top Scorer
  • 1x Fifa Club World Cup Winner
  • 1x Champions League Winner
  • 4x French Champion
  • 1x Olympic Medalist
  • 3x French Super Cup Winner
  • 2x French League Cup Winner

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Not only is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the best soccer players that have ever played the sport, but he also has a knack for being good-looking. This has led him to many opportunities throughout his playing days and even when he does officially retire, he’s still going to be making plenty of money through endorsements and other deals.

  • 2x Best Fifa Men’s Player
  • 5x UEFA Best Player In Europe
  • 5x Winner Ballon d’Or
  • 10x Footballer of the Year
  • 19x Top Scorer
  • 6x Player of the Year
  • 2x TM-Player of the Season
  • 4x Fifa Club World Cup Winner
  • 1x European Champion

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is still only 34 years old, which means he has a chance of making even more money throughout his soccer career. He’s making $41 million this year alone from his salary and it appears that he has an opportunity to make even more than that in the coming years. As the second richest athlete in the world at the moment, he currently has the highest net worth of any soccer player.

  • 2x Best Fifa Men’s Player
  • 7x Winner Ballon d’Or
  • 4x UEFA Best Player In Europe
  • 22x Top Scorer
  • 10x Player of the Year
  • 4x TM-Player of the Season
  • 3x Fifa Club World Cup Winner
  • 1x Copa America Winner
  • 4x Champions League Winner
  • 1x Olympic Medalist

1. LeBron James

It would be tough to hate on a guy like LeBron James. Not only is he arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, but he also does things right in this world. He owns many nonprofits and also has his own school for young kids. LeBron finally passed the $1 billion net worth in June and has a chance to almost double that in the coming years.

  • 4x NBA Champion
  • 4x MVP
  • 4x Finals MVP
  • 3x All-Star MVP
  • 2x Olympic Gold Medalist
  • 18x NBA ALl-Star
  • 13x All-NBA First Team
  • 5x NBA All-Defensive First Team
  • NBA Rookie of the Year
  • NBA Scoring Champion (2008)
  • 2x National high school player of the year
  • NBA 75th Anniversary Team

The top-100 Richest Athletes In 2022

Check out the top-100 richest athletes in 2022 below. Remember that some of the top-100 richest athletes in the world right now are still young and can sign even bigger deals in the near future.

Rank Name Sport Team Salary/Prize Money Endorsements Total
1 LeBron James Basketball Los Angeles Lakers $369000000 $90000000 $1269000000
2 Lionel Messi Soccer Paris Saint-Germain $72000000 $50000000 $122000000
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer Manchester United $60000000 $55000000 $115000000
4 Neymar Soccer Paris Saint-Germain $65000000 $38000000 $103000000
5 Canelo Álvarez Boxer N/A $84000000 $50000000 $89000000
6 Stephen Curry Basketball Golden State Warriors $412000000 $45000000 $862000000
7 Kevin Durant Basketball Brooklyn Nets $379000000 $48000000 $859000000
8 Roger Federer Tennis N/A $724000 $85000000 $857000000
9 James Harden Basketball Philadelphia 76ers $40000000 $36000000 $76000000
10 Tiger Woods Golf N/A $85000000 $65000000 $735000000
11 Matthew Stafford Football Los Angeles Rams $703000000 $3000000 $733000000
12 Giannis Antetokounmpo Basketball Milwaukee Bucks $359000000 $36000000 $719000000
13 Russell Westbrook Basketball Los Angeles Lakers $398000000 $30000000 $698000000
14 Tyson Fury Boxer N/A $63000000 $6000000 $69000000
15 Josh Allen Football Buffalo Bills $625000000 $4000000 $665000000
16 Tom Brady Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers $184000000 $40000000 $584000000
17 Deshaun Watson Football Cleveland Browns $555000000 $500000000 $56000000
18 Klay Thompson Basketball Golden State Warriors $342000000 $20000000 $542000000
19 Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Mercedes $42000000 $12000000 $54000000
20 Naomi Osaka Tennis N/A $12000000 $52000000 $532000000
21 Aaron Rodgers Football Green Bay Packers $42000000 $11000000 $53000000
22 Conor McGregor MMA N/A $32000000 $20000000 $52000000
23 Damian Lillard Basketball Portland Trailblazers $354000000 $16000000 $514000000
24 Mike Trout Baseball Los Angeles Angels $355000000 $14000000 $495000000
25 Kylian Mbappé Soccer Paris Saint-Germain $318000000 $17000000 $488000000
26 Patrick Mahomes Football Kansas City Chiefs $286000000 $20000000 $486000000
27 Kirk Cousins Football Minnesota Vikings $46000000 $25000000 $485000000
28 Kyrie Irving Basketball Brooklyn Nets $319000000 $13000000 $449000000
29 Paul George Basketball Los Angeles Clippers $355000000 $85000000 $44000000
30 Gareth Bale Soccer Real Madrid $37000000 $6000000 $43000000
31 Max Verstappen Formula 1 Red Bull Racing $39000000 $4000000 $43000000
32 Anthony Davis Basketball Los Angeles Lakers $318000000 $10000000 $418000000
33 Kawhi Leonard Basketball Los Angeles Clippers $355000000 $55000000 $41000000
34 Marshon Lattimore Football New Orleans Saints $409000000 $100000 $41000000
35 Amari Cooper Football Cleveland Browns $388000000 $2000000 $408000000
36 Jimmy Butler Basketball Miami Heat $325000000 $8000000 $405000000
37 John Wall Basketball Houston Rockets $399000000 $500000 $404000000
38 Ryan Ramczyk Football New Orleans Saints $387000000 $75000 $387000000
39 Rory McIlroy Golf N/A $104000000 $28000000 $384000000
40 Trevor Bauer Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers $379000000 $250000 $382000000
41 Eden Hazard Soccer Real Madrid $329000000 $5000000 $379000000
42 Von Miller Football Buffalo Bills $368000000 $1000000 $378000000
43 T.J. Watt Football Pittsburgh Steelers $367000000 $1000000 $377000000
44 Phil Mickelson Golf N/A $71000000 $30000000 $371000000
45 Gerrit Cole Baseball New York Yankees $36000000 $1000000 $37000000
46 Jake Paul Boxer N/A $30000000 $7000000 $37000000
47 Mike Williams Football Los Angeles Chargers $367000000 $150000 $368000000
48 Chris Godwin Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers $348000000 $2000000 $368000000
49 Stefon Diggs Football Buffalo Bills $354000000 $800000 $362000000
50 Chris Paul Basketball Phoenix Suns $278000000 $8000000 $358000000
51 Devin Booker Basketball Phoenix Suns $285000000 $7000000 $355000000
52 Serena Williams Tennis N/A $270000 $35000000 $353000000
53 Russell Wilson Football Denver Broncos $24000000 $11000000 $35000000
54 Andrés Iniesta Soccer Vissel Kobe $27000000 $8000000 $35000000
55 Joel Embiid Basketball Philadelphia 76ers $285000000 $6000000 $345000000
56 Bradley Beal Basketball Washington Wizards $303000000 $4000000 $343000000
57 Jamal Adams Football Seattle Seahawks $334000000 $750000 $342000000
58 Mohamed Salah Soccer Liverpool $202000000 $14000000 $342000000
59 Stephen Strasburg Baseball Washington Nationals $336000000 $500000 $341000000
60 Tobias Harris Basketball Philadelphia 76ers $325000000 $15000000 $34000000
61 Xavien Howard Football Miami Dolphins $335000000 $400000 $339000000
62 Virat Kohli Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore $29000000 $31000000 $339000000
63 Khris Middleton Basketball Milwaukee Bucks $323000000 $15000000 $338000000
64 Robert Lewandowski Soccer Bayern Munich $288000000 $5000000 $338000000
65 Davante Adams Football Las Vegas Raiders $326000000 $1000000 $336000000
66 Brandon Scherff Football Jacksonville Jaguars $33000000 $400000 $334000000
67 Bryce Harper Baseball Philadelphia Phillies $266000000 $65000000 $331000000
68 Kevin De Bruyne Soccer Manchester City $291000000 $4000000 $331000000
69 D’Angelo Russell Basketball Minnesota Timberwolves $27000000 $6000000 $33000000
70 Dak Prescott Football Dallas Cowboys $20000000 $13000000 $33000000
71 Rudy Gobert Basketball Utah Jazz $32000000 $1000000 $33000000
72 Trevor Lawrence Football Jacksonville Jaguars $248000000 $8000000 $328000000
73 Blake Griffin Basketball Brooklyn Nets $292000000 $35000000 $327000000
74 Paul Pogba Soccer Manchester United $257000000 $7000000 $327000000
75 Donovan Mitchell Basketball Utah Jazz $255000000 $7000000 $325000000
76 Kristaps Porziņģis Basketball Washington Wizards $285000000 $4000000 $325000000
77 Allen Robinson Football Los Angeles Rams $319000000 $500000 $324000000
78 David Price Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers $321000000 $150000 $323000000
79 Jrue Holiday Basketball Milwaukee Bucks $297000000 $2000000 $317000000
80 CJ McCollum Basketball New Orleans Pelicans $278000000 $38000000 $316000000
81 Raheem Sterling Soccer Manchester City $226000000 $9000000 $316000000
82 Karl-Anthony Towns Basketball Minnesota Timberwolves $285000000 $3000000 $315000000
83 Jonathan Allen Football Washington Commanders $311000000 $300000 $314000000
84 Miguel Cabrera Baseball Detroit Tigers $307000000 $750000 $314000000
85 Justin Verlander Baseball Houston Astros $306000000 $750000 $313000000
86 Jordan Spieth Golf N/A $93000000 $22000000 $313000000
87 Kevin Love Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers $281000000 $3000000 $311000000
88 Antoine Griezmann Soccer Atlético Madrid $25000000 $6000000 $31000000
89 Pascal Siakam Basketball Toronto Raptors $297000000 $1000000 $307000000
90 Anthony Rendon Baseball Los Angeles Angels $303000000 $250000 $306000000
91 Manny Machado Baseball San Diego Padres $30000000 $500000 $305000000
92 Jayson Tatum Basketball Boston Celtics $253000000 $5000000 $303000000
92 Grady Jarrrett Football Atlanta Falcons $30000000 $300000 $303000000
93 Kris Bryant Baseball Colorado Rockies $257000000 $45000000 $302000000
94 Clayton Kershaw Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers $29000000 $12000000 $302000000
96 Jamal Murray Basketball Denver Nuggets $266000000 $35000000 $301000000
97 Brandon Ingram Basketball New Orleans Pelicans $265000000 $35000000 $30000000
98 Gordon Hayward Basketball Charlotte Hornets $269000000 $3000000 $299000000
99 Nikola Jokić Basketball Denver Nuggets $279000000 $2000000 $299000000
100 Andrew Wiggins Basketball Golden State Warriors $284000000 $12000000 $296000000
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
