LeBron James Net Worth Tops $1 Billion, Joins World’s Richest Athletes

Arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James, has officially become a billionaire. James becomes the NBA’s first active player with a $1 billion net worth. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are the other two players who have surpassed the $1 billion net worth, but it was after their playing days.

LeBron Doesn’t Just Make Money On The Court

From May 2021 to May 2022, LeBron made $121.1 million in on-court salary and off-court earnings. He ended up being the second-highest-paid athlete during this time, behind Lionel Messi.

With a net worth of over $1 billion now, it’s easy to see that James’ decisions off the court have paid off. He’s made more than $385 million from his salaries with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. However, his NBA contracts don’t even add up to half of his net worth.

How Did LeBron Make All Of His Money?

Sources report that LeBron has made over $650 million from other avenues throughout his life.

$500 million from cash and investments.

$90 million from Fenway Sports Group. LeBron was a part-owner of Liverpool FC at one point. He exhcnaged the ownership to become a 1% owner of the Boston Red Sox.

$80 million in real estate holdings, including a $10 million mansion in Akron, Ohio, where James was born.

This now puts James with the elite of the elite, if he wasn’t already. It’s unlikely that he will get another huge contract from the NBA, but the 37-year-old didn’t show any signs of slowing down this past season.

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers having one of the more disappointing seasons in the past decade, LeBron became the older player to average 30 points in a season.

The Lakers are looking to be a championship team once again next year with newly hired head coach Darvin Ham.

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

It will be interesting to see how Los Angeles does next season. If they can stay healthy and gel with their new head coach, we might see LeBron James get his fifth ring and solidify himself as the greatest player to ever touch the court.