Top 5 Fourth Round Matches at the 2022 French Open

Jeremy Freeborn
After we had a look at the American excellence in the women’s draw so far at the 2022 French Open, we now need to take a look at the men’s singles tennis draw and the five outstanding fourth round matches! Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) (8) Casper Ruud–Norway vs. (12) Hubert Hurkacz–Poland

Casper Ruud (-156) of Norway has turned himself into a clay court specialist. He won the Geneva Open a week ago and reached the semifinals of the Italian Open earlier this month. Hurkacz (+136) meanwhile reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021. Head-to-head, this is their first meeting all-time.

4) (7) Andrey Rublev–Russia vs. (11) Jannik Sinner–Italy

Andrey Rublev (-120) may not be considered a clay court specialist, but he raised eyebrows a month ago when he stunned world number one Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7, 6-0 in the final of Serbia. Sinner (+100) reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open and Monte Carlo leading up to the French Open. Sinner is 2-1 all-time against Rublev, and has also won both prior meetings on clay. The first win came in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Barcelona Open (6-2, 7-6), and the second win came in the third round of Monte Carlo in 2022 (5-7, 6-1, 6-3).

3) (2) Daniil Medvedev–Russia vs. (20) Marin Cilic–Croatia

This French Open battle has two U.S. Open champions. Medvedev (-270) is the favourite over Cilic (+225) despite the fact that clay is not his best surface. Medvedev has won their three prior meetings (quarterfinals of Washington in 2019, third round of Wimbledon in 2021, and the 2021 Davis Cup Finals). However, this will be their first meeting on clay.

2) (1) Novak Djokovic–Serbia vs. (15) Diego Schwartzman–Argentina

Novak Djokovic (-1366) is a two-time French Open champion in 2016 and 2021, while Schwartzman (+791) had his best ever grand slam result at the French Open in 2020, when he reached the semifinals. Djokovic is 6-0 all-time against Schwartzman, including three wins on clay. Djokovic’s win over Schwartzman in the third round of the 2017 French Open was significant as it went to five sets, with Djokovic winning 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

1) (5) Rafael Nadal–Spain vs. (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime–Canada

Rafael Nadal (-649) is a 13-time French Open champion, and has to be the heavy favourite to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (+499). Nadal won their only prior meeting, 6-3, 6-3, in the second round of Madrid in 2019. If there is one thing that might go Felix’s way it is the fact that he is very good friends with Denis Shapovalov, who stunned Nadal in the third round of the Italian Open, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 earlier this month. Auger-Aliassime might also liked the fact that Nadal spent his Saturday night at the Champions League Final where he saw Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
