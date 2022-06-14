Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 14

There are 16 Major League Baseball games on June 14. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers–AT&T/Bally Sports–8:05 pm ET

In this all-Texas rivalry, the Texas Rangers (+110) will be hosting the Houston Astros (-120). All of a sudden due to the slumping Los Angeles Angels, the Rangers (29-31) have moved into second place in the American League West. But they still trail the Astros (37-24) by seven and a half games.

4) Los Angeles Angels @ Los Angeles Dodgers–Bally Sports/SNLA–10:10 pm ET

In this interleague southern California battle, the Angels (29-33) play the Dodgers (37-23), who are now looking for ways to win without Walker Buehler. The All-Star right-hander is out six to eight weeks with an elbow strain. This is a great pitching matchup, as the Dodgers are going with Tony Gonsolin (7-0, 1.58 ERA) and the Angels are countering with Noah Syndergaard (4-4, 3.69 ERA). The Dodgers are tied for first place with the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

Related: Walker Buehler Out Six To Eight Weeks With An Elbow Strain

3) Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners–Bally Sports/Root Sports–10:10 pm ET

The betting line is intriguing in this matchup because the Twins are the underdog (+107) against the Mariners (-117) even though Minnesota has the better record than Seattle, and the Twins have the slight advantage in starting pitching. The Twins (36-27) lead the Cleveland Guardians by three and a half games in the American League Central, while the Mariners (27-34) are 10 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Twins are starting Joe Ryan (5-2, 2.28 ERA), while the Mariners counter with Logan Gilbert (6-2, 2.41 ERA).

2) Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees–Bally Sports/YES–7:05 pm ET

In this American League East contest, the Yankees (44-16) host the Rays (35-25). The Yankees (-205) continue to be the best team in baseball and are red hot as they are winners of nine of their last 10. The Rays (+188) start Corey Kluber (3-2, 3.88 ERA), while the Yankees counter with Gerrit Cole (5-1, 3.63 ERA).

1) Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets–Bally Sports/SNY–7:10 pm ET–

In this premier National League matchup, the National League East leading New York Mets (40-22) host the Milwaukee Brewers (34-28), who have fallen out of first place in the National League Central and are a game and a half back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the division lead. The Mets (-142) will start Chris Bassitt (4-4, 4.35 ERA), while the Brewers (+131) will counter with Adrian Houser (3-6, 3.92 ERA). Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is second in Major League Baseball at the moment with 57 runs batted in.