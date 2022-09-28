News

Top 5 Rookie Performances from Week 3: Chris Olave just misses out on top spot

Author image
Olly Taliku

3 min read
Jalen Pitre
With week three of the NFL already behind us, now is the time to take a look at some of the top rookie performers from the Weekend’s games, and there are some serious contenders for rookie of the week.

5. Devin Lloyd – Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars enjoyed a 38-10 demolition over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, with rookie Devin Lloyd playing a big part in moving the Jacksonville side to (2-1) following week 3.

Lloyd was one of the standout players in the Jaguar’s shock win at the weekend, as the linebacker ended the match with a total of seven tackles, three passes defended as well as his first interception in the NFL.

The 23-year old picked off Justin Herbert in the second quarter to give Jacksonville a scoring opportunity which they took shortly after with ease.

4. Jelani Woods – Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts overcame the Kansas City Chiefs in a surprise victory at the weekend, and rookie Jelani Woods played a huge part in the win, catching two touchdown passes.

Woods is clearly already settling in well at the Colts, as he was trusted to catch the game winning touchdown in the dying minutes of the game, the tight end obliged with ease to win the match (20-17) in the final quarter for the Colts.

3. Romeo Doubs – Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rogers won’t have been missing Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders recently, following this weekends victory over Tampa Bay, as rookie Romeo Doubs shone to move the Packers to (2-1).

Despite fumbling on his first reception, the 22-year old recovered well during the victory on Sunday, as Doubs managed to catch eight passes for 73 yards as well as adding a touchdown to cap off a top performance.

Romeo Doubs

With an 87.5% reception rate at the weekend, the wide receiver will certainly be in Aaron Rodgers good books and we can certainly expect to see more of the star throughout the rest of the season.

2. Chris Olave – New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave was one of very few that impressed for New Orleans during their 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers at the weekend, with the rookie putting on a show despite defeat.

The 22-year old caught nine passes for 147 yards on Sunday having been targeted 13 times throughout the game, this left the wide receiver on an average yardage of 16.3.

Chris Olave’s performance at the weekend caught so much attention that the rookie was in fact named as the highest graded rookie WR following week 3.

1. Jalen Pitre – Houston Texans

Pitre takes the rookie of the week award for week 3 this season, as the cornerback finished his game against the Chicago Bears with eight total tackles, two TFLs, two passes defended, and a sack.

To top off everything else he did during the game, Pitre was able to intercept Justin Fields twice  to cap off a spectacular display. (watch full video below)

Pitre will be hoping to carry his excellent form through to week four, as the Texans face the challenging prospect of the Jacksonville Jaguars who will be full of confidence following demolition of the LA Chargers.

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors Updates
